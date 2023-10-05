Shanghai Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys

Date: Saturday, October 7

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys preview

Rublev opens his campaign on Saturday.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev gets his Shanghai Masters campaign up and running against unseeded Frenchman Quentin Halys.

World No. 7 Rublev is in the midst of another solid season, winning 45 of his 65 matches. After reaching the last eight at the Australian Open and Doha, the 25-year-old made the Dubai final.

After making the fourth round at Indian Wells and Miami, Rublev won his first Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo. He then made the finals in Banja Luka and Halle before reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Rublev won his second title of the season in Bastad before reaching the US Open quarterfinal. He's coming off a loss in the Laver Cup in Vancouver though, and has a 3-3 record in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the 76th-ranked Halys beat Aslan Karatsev in his opener to improve to 15-16 in 2023.

After taking the opening set in a tiebreak, Halys won only three games in the second as Karatsev restored parity. However, the Frenchman soon regained control of proceedings in the decider - dropping just two games to make a winning debut in Shanghai.

The 26-year-old reached the quarterfinals at Auckland and Hamburg at the start of the year before reaching the last four in Estoril. He won the Blois Challenger in June before ending his three-match losing streak on Tour with his win over Karatsev.

Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

This is a first-time meeting, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Quentin Halys

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys prediction

Halys is off the mark in Shanghai.

Both Rublev and Halys are quintessentially baseliners and are good movers, but Rublev is the bigger server and harder hitter between the two.

Moreover, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 195-110 record and nine titles. Halys, by contrast, is only 15-34 on the surface and is yet to win a title.

Halys may have come off a win in the first round, but he could meet his match in Rublev, who has been one of the most consistent players on Tour.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets