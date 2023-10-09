Shanghai Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (12) Tommy Paul

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Rublev has had a solid season so far, amassing 47 wins from 66 matches and putting together title-winning runs at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Swiss Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Champioships, Halle Open and the Srpska Open in Banja Luka.

The 25-year-old entered Shanghai on the back of a second round exit at the China Open. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Quentin Halys and then cruised past Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

2023 China Open - Day 4

On the other hand, Tommy Paul has recorded 42 wins from 66 matches and runner-up finishes at the Argentina Open and the Eastbourne International this year. He also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Canada Open.

The 26-year-old entered Shanghai on the back of a three-match losing streak in the Davis Cup Finals and China Open. He instantly made amends with a dominant win over Sebastian Ofner before outlasting Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4 in two hours and 46 minutes in the third round.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Rublev leads Paul 4-1 in their head-to-head. The Russian defeated the American most recently at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -210 -1.5(+115) Under 22.5(-120) Tommy Paul +160 +1.5(-160) Over 22.5(-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul prediction

2023 China Open - Day 4

Given their contrasting playing styles, this match promises to be an exciting encounter.

Rublev is known for his aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes and has had a strong season so far. His ability to hit winners from both wings and dictate play with his aggressive shot-making has been a key factor in his success.

The Russian will look to use his powerful serve and forehand to put pressure on Paul and control the rallies.

On the other hand, Paul is a crafty player with excellent court coverage skills and possesses the knack for turning defence into attack during long rallies. The American also boasts an excuisite backhand and is comfortable playing from the baseline.

His ability to mix up his shots and use his variety to disrupt his opponent's rhythm will be crucial in this match.

In terms of their head-to-head, Rublev holds a 4-1 advantage over Paul and won their most recent meeting as well. This will give him a confidence boost heading into the match.

Considering Rublev's higher ranking, aggressive playing style, and head-to-head, he is the favorite to come out on top in this encounter. His powerful groundstrokes and ability to dictate play should give him the edge over Paul's crafty game.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.