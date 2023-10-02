Shanghai Masters 2023: Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin preview

World No. 40 Andy Murray will take on World No. 41 Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Murray has had a decent season so far, chalking up 30 wins from 45 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open. He has also registered title-winning runs at the Aix En Provence Challenger, Surbiton Challenger, and the Nottingham Challenger.

The 36-year-old will enter Shanghai after early exits at the Zhuhai Championships and the China Open. He put up a determined performance against Alex de Minaur at the China Open but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7 7-6(6).

Roman Safiullin, meanwhile, has amassed 34 wins from 55 matches this season, including a title-winning run at the Koblenz Challenger. He also secured a runner-up finish at the recently concluded Chengdu Open.

The Russian put up a brilliant performance last week in Chengdu. He defeated Brandon Nakashima, Dan Evans, Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets en route to the final but lost to Alexander Zverev 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Murray leads the head-to-head against Safiullin 1-0. He defeated the Russian at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin prediction

While Murray holds the head-to-head lead over Safiullin, this encounter could prove to be a tight contest. The Brit's vast experience and excellent defensive skills will be critical in neutralizing his opponent's aggressive style.

Safiullin will look to use his powerful groundstrokes to dictate the tempo. He also boasts a powerful serve and is quick across the court.

That said, Murray has shown glimpses of his best tennis this season. The experienced Brit is more than capable of absorbing Safiullin's power and grinding out long rallies. Expect the former World No. 1 to squeeze past his Russian opponent.

Pick: Murray in three sets.