Shanghai Masters 2023: Ben Shelton vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Ben Shelton vs (26) Sebastian Korda.

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Hard (Indoor).

Prize money: $8,800,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN.

Ben Shelton vs Sebastian Korda preview

Nineteenth seed Ben Shelton will take on twenty-sixth seed Sebastian Korda in the 2023 Shanghai Masters quarterfinals in an all-American clash on Friday (October 13).

Shelton has been a breath of fresh air on the main tour this year. He has amassed 22 wins from 45 matches and a semifinal run at the 2023 US Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The American began his campaign in Shanghai, cruising past Jaume Munar and then outfoxed the likes of Roman Safiullin and Jannik Sinner en route to the last eight. The 21-year-old snapped Sinner's seven-match win streak on the main tour 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda has had a promising season, garnering 25 wins from 38 matches. He secured runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International and the Astana Open and also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open for the first time in his career.

The American made light work of Bu Yuchaokete in the first round of the Shanghai Masters. He then overpowered second seed Daniil Medvedev and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the quarterfinals. Korda defeated the Argentinian in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(6).

Ben Shelton vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Korda is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour before.

Ben Shelton vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Shelton and Korda are set to face off in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Both players have performed exceedingly well, leading up to this showdown.

Shelton has showcased his immense potential this year, chalking up significant results on the main tour. He reached the semifinals of a Major tournament for the first time in his career. The American possesses a rocketing serve and a powerful forehand, which are key elements of his all-round game.

On the other side of the net, Korda, another American talent, has enjoyed a promising season with 25 wins under his belt. He's building momentum once again after making a strong start on the main tour this year.

The 23-year-old is one of the cleanest hitters on the men's side and possesses a strong baseline game. His tactical awareness and decision-making have only improved in the last few months.

Shelton's resilience and ability to battle through tough situations could give him an edge, while Korda's clinical shot-making skills make him a formidable opponent.

In what promises to be a closely contested match, Korda might be the one to get the win ultimately, leveraging his baseline strength and composure between rallies. Tennis fans can expect an enthralling display of skill and determination from the duo in Shanghai.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.