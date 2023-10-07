Shanghai Masters 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (26) Sebastian Korda

Date: Monday, October 9

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Medvedev is up and running in Shanghai.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on 26th seed Sebastian Korda for a place in the Shanghai Masters fourth round.

World No. 3 Medvedev opened his quest for back-to-back Shanghai titles with a facile win over Chile's Cristian Garin. The 27-year-old took the opener for the loss of three games and did likewise in the second, closing out victory in a little over one and a half hours.

It was Medvedev's 60th win in 73 matches this season, having clinched five titles. The tally includes a tour-leading 43rd victory on hardcourts. The Russian is now 7-2 in Shanghai, where he seeks his third Masters 1000 title of the year, having triumphed in Miami and Rome.

The US Open finalist expressed his goal of going deep at the tournament as he expressed pleasure with his opening-round performance:

“I’m going to try my best, I’m going to try to play more good matches in the tournament that I have left this season. It’s a good result so far, so I want to try to do better," Medvedev said.

Meanwhile, the 26th-ranked Korda saw off wildcard Yunchaokete Bu in straight sets to get going on his Shanghai debut. The 23-year-old conceded only one game in a lopsided opener before facing more resistance in the second set.

However, Korda won the set 6-4 to improve to 23-13 on the season. Coming off a loss in the Astana final four days ago, it was the American's fifth win in six matches. Earlier during the ongoing Asian swing, Korda made the semifinals in Zhuhai.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The pair has split their two previous meetings - both on hardcourt. Korda took their last clash at the Australian Open third round this year in straight sets, including two tiebreaks.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Korda is into the third round.

Both Medvedev and Korda look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles. Both players are big servers and powerful hitters and move well for their height.

However, Medvedev undoubtedly takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt. The Russian has a 259-85 record, where he has clinched 18 titles, including one Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Korda is 64-37 on the surface.

One of the best returners in the sport currently, Medvedev has very few weaknesses in his game. He has clearly been the player to beat on hardcourt this year and should take the win.

Pick: Medvedev in three sets