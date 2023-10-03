Shanghai Masters 2023 Day 1: Men's Singles Predictions ft. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini

The first day of main-draw action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters kicks off on Wednesday (October 4) with 14 first-round matches. Three wildcards and five qualifiers will be in action.

The Shanghai Masters is making its return for the first time in four years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are the top two seeds, but both players won't be in action on the day.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following first-round matches at the Masters 1000 event on Wednesday could pan out:

#1 Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini in action

World No. 71 Thanasi Kokkinakis takes on veteran Italian Fabio Fognini for a place in the Shanghai Masters second round.

Kokkinakis, 0-1 in Shanghai so far, is 15-15 on the season and is coming off a Davis Cup loss to Great Britain's Jack Draper in Manchester last month.

Meanwhile, the 94th-ranked Fognini has won seven of his 14 matches in 2023. The Italian is 10-9 at the event.

Kokkinakis has won all three meetings with Fognini and should do so again.

Pick: Kokkinakis in straight sets

#2 Richard Gasquet vs Zhizhen Zhang

Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet takes on home favorite Zhizhen Zhang in another first-round matchup in Shanghai.

The 64th-ranked Gasquet - 10-10 in Shanghai so far - is 14-21 on the season and has lost his last two matches. Meanwhile, World No. 60 Zhang - making his tournament debut - is 15-15 in 2023.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the more in-form Zhang to take the win.

Pick: Zhang in three sets

#3 Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet

Mackenzie McDonald

World No. 39 Mackenzie McDonald locks horns with Frenchman Corentin Moutet as he seeks a place in the Shanghai Masters second round.

McDonald is 30-25 on the season after losing his Beijing opener. He has a 1-1 record in Shanghai so far. Meanwhile, the 119th-ranked Moutet has won only seven of his 22 matches in 2023 ahead of his tournament debut.

This is another first-time matchcup, but the in-form American should prevail.

Pick: McDonald in straight sets

#4 Brandon Nakashima vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Brandon Nakashima

In another all-unseeded first-round matchup at the Shanghai Masters, Brandon Nakashima takes on World No. 72 Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The 123rd-ranked Nakashima is 11-19 on the season ahead of his Shanghai debut, having fallen in the Beijing qualifiers last week. Meanwhile, Zapata Miralles - also making his tournament debut - has won 18 of his 40 matches in 2023.

The more experienced Zapata Miralles should take this first-time matchup.

Pickup: Zapata Miralles in three sets