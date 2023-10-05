Shanghai Masters 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Second Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, October 6.

The American has had a promising season so far, amassing 37 wins from 54 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup, Stuttgart Open, and the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. He also reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells and quarterfinals at the US Open.

The 25-year-old will enter Shanghai on the back of consecutive losses in the group stage matches at the Davis Cup Finals. He represented the United States against Croatia and Netherlands, but couldn't get past his opponents Borna Gojo and Tallon Griekspoor in the respective matches.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Sonego has garnered 24 wins from 49 matches and a semifinal run at the Umag Open in Croatia. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

The Italian entered Shanghai on the back of a first round exit at the China Open. He began his campaign cruising past Philip Sekulic in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Sonego will be determined to present a tough challenge for Tiafoe and make a deep run in Shanghai.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sonego leads the head-to-head against Tiafoe 2-1. He defeated the American most recently at the 2023 Miami Masters in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego prediciton

Frances Tiafoe and Lorenzo Sonego are set to face off in a highly anticipated match in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. Both players bring their unique skill sets to the table, promising an exciting clash on the hard indoor surface of the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

Tiafoe, the tenth seed, has had a solid season so far, showcasing his prowess on various surfaces. Known for his powerful groundstrokes and athleticism, Tiafoe's aggressive playing style often puts his opponents on the back foot. His ability to hit winners from all areas of the court, coupled with his strong serve, makes him a formidable opponent. The American's recent losses in the Davis Cup Finals may have dented his confidence, but he will be determined to bounce back and make a statement in Shanghai.

Sonego, on the other hand, has had a decent season with notable performances on both clay and hard courts. The Italian possesses a well-rounded game, relying on his consistency and shot placement to outmaneuver his opponents. Sonego's ability to construct points and exploit his opponent's weaknesses will be crucial in this match. His recent victory over Tiafoe at the Miami Open will undoubtedly boost his confidence.

Fans can expect a battle of contrasting styles between two talented players on the main tour. Tiafoe's aggressive baseline game will aim to overpower Sonego, while the Italian's strategic approach will focus on exploiting Tiafoe's vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, the player who holds his nerve in crucial moments and starts well will get over the line and progress to the next round. Tiafoe will be eager to get a win over Sonego, but the tie might be slightly inclined towards the Italian, considering his consistency and tactical acumen.

Pick: Sonego to win in three sets.