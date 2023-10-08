Shanghai Masters 2023: Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (26) Sebastian Korda

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Korda preview

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 1

Twentieth seed Francisco Cerundolo will square off against Twenty-sixth seed Sebastian Korda in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

The Argentine has had a promising season so far, amassing 36 wins from 58 matches and a title-winning run at the Eastbourne International. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Lyon Open in France.

The 25-year-old entered Shanghai on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. He began his campaign with an emphatic win over Mackenzie McDonald and then outlasted Marton Fucsovics in the second round. Cerundolo defeated the Hungarian Fucsovics in two hours and 22 minutes, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Winston-Salem Open - Day 5

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda has chalked up 24 wins from 37 matches and runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Astana Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

The 23-year-old has looked sharp in the last few weeks on the main tour. He began his campaign at the Shanghai Masters, cruising past Bu Yunchaokete, and then picked up a sensational win over Daniil Medvedev in the third round. Korda outplayed the Russian No.1 in straight sets 7-6(8), 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between Cerundolo and Korda is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Francisco Cerundolo +160 +1.5 (-160) Over 21.5(-145) Sebastian Korda -210 -1.5 (+115) Under 21.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Sebastian Korda prediction

2023 US Open - Day 1

Francisco Cerundolo and Sebastian Korda are set to battle it out for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Both players have shown great form leading up to this match, making it an intriguing contest.

Cerundolo, the 20th seed, has had a solid season so far, with notable performances on both clay and hard courts. Known for his tenacity and fighting spirit, he has the ability to grind out tough wins. His consistent groundstrokes and ability to construct points make him a formidable opponent.

The Argentinian's recent victory over Marton Fucsovics showcased his resilience and determination to come back from a set down. With his strong baseline game and ability to absorb and redirect pace, Cerundolo will look to dictate play and force errors from his opponent.

On the other side of the net, Korda has been making waves on the ATP tour with his powerful game and aggressive style of play. The 26th seed possesses a big serve and a booming forehand that can trouble any opponent.

His recent win over Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion and take down top-ranked players. His ability to hit winners from all areas of the court and his willingness to take risks make him a dangerous opponent.

In terms of head-to-head, Cerundolo and Korda have never faced each other on the main tour, adding an element of unpredictability to this match. However, considering their recent performances and playing styles, Korda's firepower and aggressive approach give him a slight edge in this matchup.

Cerundolo will present a stern challenge for the American in the fourth round. But if Korda can maintain his composure and continue to play at a high level, he should be able to overpower Cerundolo and secure a win.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.