Shanghai Masters 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang preview

Hubert Hurkacz

Sixteenth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Zhizhen Zhang in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

The Pole has had a decent season so far, amassing 34 wins from 53 matches and a title-winning run at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He also reached the semifinals at the Cincinnati Open and the Stuttgart Open.

The 26-year-old entered China on the back of a disappointing second-round exit at the US Open. He instantly steadied the ship in Shanghai with a hard-fought win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round and then overpowered Yu Hsiou Hsu in the second. Hurkacz defeated the Taiwanese player Hsiou Hsu in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Zhizhen Zhang

On the other hand, Zhizhen Zhang has garnered 29 wins from 56 matches and a semi-final run at the Hamburg European Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open and the Eastbourne International.

The 26-year-old entered the Shanghai Masters on the back of a modest third-round finish at the US Open. He outfoxed the likes of Richard Gasquet and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first two rounds and then showed his class against Brandon Nakashima in the third. Zhang outplayed the American Nakashima in one hour and 24 minutes 7-6(2), 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang head-to-head

Hurkacz leads the head-to-head against Zhang 1-0. He defeated the Chinese player most recently at the 2019 Shanghai Masters in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang odds

Moneyline Player Name Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -250 +1.5(-700) Over 22.5(-145) Zhizhen Zhang +190 -1.5(+400) Under 22.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang prediction

Hubert Hurkacz

Sixteenth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face off against Zhizhen Zhang in a battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. Both players have shown great form leading up to this match, making it an exciting contest.

Hurkacz has proven his ability to compete at the highest level in the last few years. He is known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game. The Polish player will look to utilize his offensive game and tactical acumen to dictate play and put pressure on Zhang's defense. He also needs to keep a check on his unforced errors while taking risks.

On the other side of the net, Zhizhen Zhang has impressed with his consistent performances and ability to compete against higher-ranked opponents.

With a semifinal run at the Hamburg European Open, the Chinese player has shown his potential on the ATP tour. His game is characterized by his solid baseline play, counter-punching skills, and ability to absorb pace.

He will aim to activate his defensive game and neutralize Hurkacz's powerful shots and force errors.

In terms of head-to-head, Hurkacz holds a 1-0 advantage over Zhang, having defeated him in straight sets at the 2019 Shanghai Masters. This previous victory could give Hurkacz an added confidence boost heading into the match.

Considering their recent performances and playing styles, Hurkacz will be the favorite to come out on top in this contest. His experience on the main tour and resilient mindset should give him the edge over Zhang.

If the Pole can maintain his composure and execute his game plan effectively, he should be able to secure the win and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.