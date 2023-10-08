Shanghai Masters 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs (19) Ben Shelton

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton preview

Sinner is into the fourth round.

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner continues his Shanghai Masters campaign when he takes on 19th seed Ben Shelton for a place in the quarterfinals.

World No. 4 Sinner came through a tough third-round clash with Sebastian Baez. The reigning China Open champion made an unexpectedly slow start, dropping the opener for the loss of three games.

However, Sinner produced a 6-3 set of his own to restore parity before running away with the decider - dropping two games - to book his place in the next round. The Italian fired 29 winners and leaked just 11 unforced errors, winning 15/22 points at the net.

With his seventh straight win, he improved to 51-13 on the season and 2-0 in Shanghai. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old beat Marcos Giron in straight sets in his opening match.

Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Shelton also had a come-from-behind third-round win in Shanghai to reach his first fourth round at a Masters 1000 event. The left-hander dropped the first set 6-3 against Roman Safiullin before winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to improve to 20-21 in a career-best season.

It was an impressive performance from the big-hitting left-hander - who opened his campaign by beating Jaume Munar. He won 48/59 first-serve points against Safiullin to blaze his way into the fourth round.

Earlier this season, Shelton reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic. The 20-year-old Shanghai debutant also reached the last eight at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

The two players haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton odds

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton prediction

Shelton is into the fourth round.

Both Sinner and Shelton like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement. However, Shelton's left-handed serve is a weapon of mass destruction.

Nevertheless, Sinner has far more experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourt - where he has a 122-44 record and eight titles - than his younger opponent. Shelton, meanwhile, is only 19-14 on the surface.

Sinner is only the third player this year - Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev being the others - to win 20 Masters 1000 matches. He's one of the form players on tour and should eke out a hard-fought win.

Pick: Sinner in three sets