Shanghai Masters 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron preview

Sinner at the 2023 China Open.

Following a first-round bye, sixth seed Jannik Sinner will face off against Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Sinner has been a beacon of consistency this season and has taken his game to the next level. He finally reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal this year, doing so at Wimbledon.

Sinner claimed his first title of the season in Montpellier, but lost the next couple of finals he contested. He came up short against Daniil Medvedev in the finals at Rotterdam and Miami.

Sinner bagged the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open. He defeated Alex de Minaur to win the title. After a fourth round exit from the US Open, he competed in the China Open. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals to set up another showdown against Medvedev.

Sinner finally got the better of the Russian this time around and scored his first win over him on his seventh attempt. He defeated Medvedev in two tight sets to claim his ninth career title.

Giron commenced his campaign in Shanghai against Daniel Elahi Galan. The American nabbed the decisive break of serve in the seventh game of the first set to go 4-3 up. He held on to the advantage to clinch the set.

The second set was more straightforward as Giron reeled off five games in a row to lead 5-1. He wrapped up the match soon after that to score a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron odds

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2023 US Open.

Giron played a pretty clean match to send Elahi Galan packing. He won 86% of his first serve points and struck a total of 21 winners. He'll now be aiming to win consecutive matches for the first time since the Canadian Open in early August.

Sinner will be on a high following his win in Beijing. His performance against Medvedev in the final to end his losing streak against him was incredible. His serve held up pretty well and he even lost just two points on serve in the second set.

Sinner shortened the points and utilized some great angles on his shots too. Having defeated players like Medvedev and Alcaraz en route to his most recent title, the Italian youngster will now be expected to make light work of Giron.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.