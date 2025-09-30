Shanghai Masters 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng preview

Kovacevic at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Shang Juncheng in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Trending

Kovacevic has had a promising season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos, he also reached the quaterfinals in Houston. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Coleman Wong in the first round.

Kovacevic will enter Shanghai after early exits in Hangzhou and Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Aleksandar Vukic, the Australian defeated him in the first qualification round of the Japan Open. The 27-year-old will be eager to turn things around in Shanghai.

Ad

Juncheng at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Shang Juncheng hasn't played too much tennis this year. After a semifinal run in Hong Kong, he reached the last 16 in Chengdu. Despite a spirited performance against Brandon Nakashima, the American defeated him in the Chengdu Open.

Ad

Juncheng will enter Shanghai after a first-round exit in Beijing. He was eliminated by Arthur Cazaux in a gripping three-set match, 0-6, 7-6(5), 7-5. The Chinese pro will be desperate to begin well in the Shanghai Masters.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aleksandar Kovacevic -195 +2.5(+104) Over 22.5(-125) Shang Juncheng -220 -2.5(-105) Under 22.5(+100)

Ad

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng prediction

Kovacevic came close twice to winning a title this year. He will feel confident about his chances on hard courts and wish to make a deep run in Shanghai. The American is due to a strong result in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Juncheng was sidelined for most of the season due to injury. He's only managed one win since his return in Toronto and will be up against a resilient contender in the first round. The Chinese will need to make the most of his match-fitness and come up with the goods in Shanghai.

Ad

Considering their recent results and record in Shanghai, Kovacevic will be the slight favorite to win. The American should be able to exploit Juncheng's weaknesses and begin with a commanding win in the first round.

Pick: Kovacevic to win in straight sets.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Shang Juncheng betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games

Tip 2: Kovacevic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More