Shanghai Masters 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Fixture: (14) Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Valentin Vacherot
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot preview
14th-seeded Alexander Bublik will face France's Valentin Vacherot in the second round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Friday (October 3).
The in-form Bublik achieved his career-high ATP singles ranking of 16 in late September. With four titles to his name this year, the Kazakh now finds himself in the running to qualify for the year-end championships in Turin. The 28-year-old has received a first-round Bye in Shanghai this year and will be eager to secure his first win at the 1000-level event (having lost in the first round in 2019 and 2024).
World No. 204 Vacherot, meanwhile, qualified for the main draw of his first-ever Shanghai Masters appearance this week and has already made it to the second round. After coming from a set down twice in the qualifying rounds earlier this week, the 26-year-old Monegasque defeated the more-experienced Serb Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot head-to-head
Bublik and Vacherot have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot prediction
Notwithstanding a surprise first-round exit from last week's China Open, Bublik's game has been firing on all cylinders in the last five months. At 6'5, the World No. 17 has also regularly hit the right spots in his service games as evidenced by his year-to-date 78.2% first-serve win rate.
Vacherot also has an imposing on-court persence at 6'4, allowing him to hit hard with a lot of margin. The former World No. 110 prefers faster courts but will likely find his groundstrokes suited to the medium pace of Shanghai. While he can be a dangerous customer, the 14th seed will likely douse his challenge in two tight sets.
More importantly, Bublik will also be motivated by the prospect of making the final-eight cut for the 2025 ATP Finals. In that regard, he is likely to go deep at the Shanghai Masters this fortnight.
Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Vacherot betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Bublik to win in straight sets.
Tip 2: Vacherot to win maximum of four games in a set.
Tip 3: Match to not last more than 20 games.