  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Shanghai Masters 2025
  • Shanghai Masters 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Shanghai Masters 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:02 GMT
Alexander Zverev (L) Arthur Rinderknech (R). (Source: GETTY)
Alexander Zverev (L) Arthur Rinderknech (R). (Source: GETTY)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: October 6, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty
Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Zverev, currently ranked No. 3, comes in with a 2025 season already featuring ups and downs. His record in 2025 stands at 48-20, and he’s captured a key title in Munich.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His hard-court play has been solid, though his form has shown inconsistency with occasional early exits. Zverev will be eager to regain consistency at this Masters event and build momentum heading into the season’s final stretch.

Rinderknech, meanwhile, is a journeyman ranked around No. 54, with a tougher 2025 season. His win-loss record stands at 22-25 on the ATP Tour.

He has had a limited impact at the top tier, relying mostly on 250 events and qualifying rounds. Though he has behind him a few strong wins and a reputation for grinding matches, Rinderknech generally hasn’t broken through at big events.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Rinderknech leads the head-to-head against Zverev 1-0. The Frenchman bagged a huge upset win with a 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 scoreline to oust the German in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Alexander Zverev
Arthur Rinderknech
Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty
Rinderknech at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

After the US Open, Rinderknech has shown flashes of solid form. He defeated Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup, then came through the Beijing qualifiers before falling in the second round to Alex de Minaur.

Ad

In Shanghai, he received a walkover from Hamad Medjedovic after the Serb took the first set and went on to upset 28th seed Alex Michelsen in straight sets to reach the third round.

Zverev, meanwhile, has been steady but not spectacular, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Valentin Royer in his opener. At the end stages of the match, the German even suffered a foot injury, and it is unclear if it would affect his further participation in Shanghai. Despite the injury scare, Zverev is likely to seal the match in three sets.

Ad

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech betting tips

Tip 1: Zverev to win 2-1 in sets

Tip 2: Match total games over 21.5

Tip 3: Rinderknech to win at least one set

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications