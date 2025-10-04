Shanghai Masters 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: October 6, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Zverev, currently ranked No. 3, comes in with a 2025 season already featuring ups and downs. His record in 2025 stands at 48-20, and he’s captured a key title in Munich.

His hard-court play has been solid, though his form has shown inconsistency with occasional early exits. Zverev will be eager to regain consistency at this Masters event and build momentum heading into the season’s final stretch.

Rinderknech, meanwhile, is a journeyman ranked around No. 54, with a tougher 2025 season. His win-loss record stands at 22-25 on the ATP Tour.

He has had a limited impact at the top tier, relying mostly on 250 events and qualifying rounds. Though he has behind him a few strong wins and a reputation for grinding matches, Rinderknech generally hasn’t broken through at big events.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Rinderknech leads the head-to-head against Zverev 1-0. The Frenchman bagged a huge upset win with a 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 scoreline to oust the German in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexander Zverev Arthur Rinderknech

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

After the US Open, Rinderknech has shown flashes of solid form. He defeated Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup, then came through the Beijing qualifiers before falling in the second round to Alex de Minaur.

In Shanghai, he received a walkover from Hamad Medjedovic after the Serb took the first set and went on to upset 28th seed Alex Michelsen in straight sets to reach the third round.

Zverev, meanwhile, has been steady but not spectacular, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Valentin Royer in his opener. At the end stages of the match, the German even suffered a foot injury, and it is unclear if it would affect his further participation in Shanghai. Despite the injury scare, Zverev is likely to seal the match in three sets.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech betting tips

Tip 1: Zverev to win 2-1 in sets

Tip 2: Match total games over 21.5

Tip 3: Rinderknech to win at least one set

