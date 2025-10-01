Shanghai Masters 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Former World No. 5 Rublev looking to make amends in Shanghai | Image Source: Getty

13th-seeded Andrey Rublev will face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Thursday (October 2).

Currently on a three-match losing streak, Rublev is in dire need of a good run at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, where he finished runner-up in 2023. Although the Russian is in much better shape right now than a few months ago, he has become susceptible to early-round defeats to unheralded players.

Having received a first-round Bye at the Shanghai Masters next week, the 27-year-old will have to be wary of former World No. 24 Yoshihito Nishioka's challenge. The Japanese qualifier has yet to drop a set in his three wins at the 1000-level event this week. Earlier on Wednesday, he made quick work of Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2 to improve to a 2-1 record in the main draw of the tournament.

Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Rublev leads Nishioka 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Russian has won their last two encounters, the Japanese has scored two victories in their four career hardcourt clashes (2022 Citi DC Open, 2019 Sydney International).

Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Andrey Rublev -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 22.5 (-105) Yoshihito Nishioka +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (-140)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Yoshihito Nishioka hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Rublev's groundstrokes haven't looked that suspect in 2025; instead, his ability to finish points has evidently regressed. The former World No. 5 will likely feel at home on the medium-paced courts in Shanghai. That said, he will have to take the initiative during rallies, especially against a counterpuncher of Nishioka's quality.

The 30-year-old qualifier, meanwhile, will have a somewhat lefty advantage, at least on his serve - which he can direct to the 13th seed's relatively weaker backhand. Rublev certainly has much more firepower than his older opponent. He might end up making a tussle out of a straightforward second-round match-up on paper, though, considering how up and down the 27-year-old's form has been lately.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Rublev to win in three sets.

Tip 2: At least one set to go into a tiebreaker.

Tip 3: Match to last more than 20 games.

