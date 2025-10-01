Shanghai Masters 2025: Ben Shelton vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs David Goffin
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin preview
After a first-round bye, sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on David Goffin in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.
Shelton had an inconsistent time on hardcourts at the start of the season. He progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time, going down to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. Following a couple of early exits, he made the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters but left the Miami Open without a win.
A runner-up finish at the BMW Open in Munich and a fourth-round appearance at the French Open were Shelton's best results on clay. A quarterfinal loss to Sinner at Wimbledon wrapped up his time on grass. He raised his level upon the resumption of the hardcourt swing.
After a semifinal showing at the Citi DC Open, Shelton captured his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. His winning ways came to an end with a loss to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. He was expected to make a deep run at the US Open. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino, forcing him to retire.
While Shelton received a bye in Shanghai, Goffin was up against Alexandre Muller in the first round. He lost a close first set despite serving for the set and holding a set point in the tie-break. The Belgian bounced back in spectacular fashion, dropping only two more games for the rest of the match for a 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1 comeback win.
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin head-to-head
Goffin leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Mexican Open 2025 in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin prediction
After a tight first set slipped out of his grasp, Goffin made a swift recovery to beat Muller. He fired 12 aces and won 76 percent of points on the back of his first serve. He improved his record for the season to 10-19 with his latest win.
Shelton was garnering steady momentum during the North American swing until an untimely injury derailed his season. This will be his first match since his retirement from the US Open. He has outperformed Goffin in every metric this year, posting a 37-18 record and more impressive stats.
However, Goffin still won their previous meeting in two competitive sets. While he has a 7-15 record on hardcourts, two of those wins have come against top 10 players. One against Shelton, and the other against Carlos Alcaraz. Despite being in the twilight of his career, he's still capable of producing some impeccable tennis.
The outcome of this match will largely depend on Shelton's health. If he's back to his best, then he should be able to avenge his prior loss to Goffin, or else the latter will have the last laugh once again.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin betting tips
Tip 1: The match will have at least one tie-break.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 26 games.
Tip 3: Ben Shelton to win.