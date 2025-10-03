Shanghai Masters 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

World No. 32 Nakashima hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

29th-seeded Brandon Nakashima will face Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the second round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Saturday (October 4).

Nakashima has enjoyed a good season on the ATP Tour in 2025, winning 30 of his 54 matches and reaching the last eight or further in nine tour-level and Challenger events thus far. More recently, he made it to the semifinals of the Chengdu Open and the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, where he lost to eventual champions Alejandro Tabilo and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Having received a first-round Bye in Shanghai this week, the 24-year-old will be eager to improve upon his tournament-best result of reaching the third round of the 1000-level event. World No. 61 Majchrzak, who is himself in the midst of a career-best year, stands in the World No. 32's way.

The Pole has been in good form lately, having won 14 of his last 18 matches, which includes him reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon and the third round of the US Open. He began his Shanghai Masters campaign earlier on Thursday (October 2), downing USA's Ethan Quinn 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head

Nakashima leads Majchrzak 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American beat the Pole in their lone career encounter at the 2022 French Open in five sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima -220 -1.5 (+110) Over 22.5 (-130) Kamil Majchrzak +170 +1.5 (-160) Under 22.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Kamil Majchrzak retrieves a ball | Image Source: Getty

Nakashima has performed considerably well for his ranking at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments this year, recording three Round-of-16 and Round-of-32 appearances each in seven tournaments thus far. The 29th seed's counterpunching game and reflexes match up well to today's medium-paced hardcourts, making him a firm favorite against most opponents ranked below him.

That said, Majchrzak is likely to be a tough customer owing to his relentlessly aggressive intent. The unseeded Pole is also a stable shotmaker under pressure, which means Nakashima's chances to run away with the match will be far and few in between. For what it's worth, though, the American is adept at returning serve with depth on crucial points, which might end up making the difference on Saturday.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kamil Majchrzak betting odds

Tip 1: Result - Nakashima to win in three sets.

Tip 2: At least one set to go into a tiebreaker.

Tip 3: Match to have more than 25 games.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More