Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Former World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime vying for ATP Finals | Image Source: Getty

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will face 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in a place for the quarterfinals at the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Wednesday (October 8).

Musetti retired due to a thigh injury during the third set of his quarterfinal match against Learner Tien in Beijing last week. The World No. 9 has made plenty of amends for the above misfortune in Shanghai, having defeated Luciano Darderi and Francisco Comesana in straight sets, respectively, to reach the Round of 16 and improve his win/loss record to 2-2 at the 1000-level event.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, was on the cusp of exiting the top 30 ATP rankings earlier in 2025 but has since enjoyed a reversal of fortunes, thanks to a surprise semifinal run at the US Open. Playing his first tour-level event in nearly a month at the Shanghai Masters, the World No. 13 overcame a three-match losing streak at the hardcourt tournament by beating Jesper de Jong and Alejandro Tabilo en route to the fourth round.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Musetti leads Auger-Aliassime by a thin margin of 4-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Italian has won their last two matches, the Canadian leads him 2-1 in their hardcourt encounters.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime +105 -1.5 (+220) Over 22.5 (-155) Lorenzo Musetti -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 22.5 (+105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his Shanghai 3R match | Image Source: Getty

While Musetti is one of the most talented shotmakers on the ATP Tour currently, the lack of a finishing groundstroke has become a glaring weakness in his game. The 23-year-old can breathe a sigh of relief, though, as the medium-paced courts in Shanghai seemingly reward players with a high rallying capacity.

Auger-Aliassime's playing style is much more aggressive than that of his younger opponent. This year, he has found impressive consistency on his previously erratic backhand wing, which, in turn, has alleviated some pressure from his forehand.

The keys to winning this close, sharp-edged match-up for both players will be to sustain a controlled attack from the baseline and keep it up for hours. Considering how this match is likely to go down to the absolute wire, Auger-Aliassime is slightly the favorable pick considering his serving prowess, endurance, and conviction lately.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Felix Auger-Aliassime betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

Tip 2: At least one set to go to tiebreaker.

Tip 3: Match to have more than 25 games.

