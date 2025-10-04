Shanghai Masters 2025 Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Gabriel Diallo vs David Goffin, Francisco Cerundolo vs Zizou Bergs

Players will contest their third-round matches on Day 7 (Sunday, October 5) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. Ninth seed Karen Khachanov and 13th seed Andrey Rublev were the latest high-profile names to be eliminated, making an earlier than anticipated exit on Saturday.

17th seed and this year's Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik was also sent packing. Coming to the winners, third seed Alexander Zverev and former Shanghai Masters champion Daniil Medvedev won their respective second-round matches on Saturday. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and defending champion Jannik Sinner were among the day's other notable victors.

The bottom half of the draw will take to the court for their third-round matches on Sunday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:

#1. Gabriel Diallo vs David Goffin

Diallo beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 in the second round, notching up his 26th win of the season. He didn't face a single break point and won a massive 91 percent of points behind his first serve.

Goffin staged a comeback to beat Alexandre Muller 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1 in his opener here. He upset sixth seed Ben Shelton in the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over him. He has now won back-to-back matches for the first time since April, and improved his record for the season to 11-19.

Goffin made the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters last year, his second last eight finish at the venue. While Diallo has won twice as many matches as the Belgian this year, his results since winning his maiden ATP title at the Libema Open in June haven't been impressive. His recent slump could give Goffin the opportunity to score another upset here.

Predicted winner: David Goffin

#2. Tomas Machac vs Valentin Vacherot

Tomas Machac at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Machac commenced his Shanghai Masters campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Mattia Bellucci. He erased all four break points that he faced, while creating 10 break point chances of his own and converting two of them.

Vacherot has had a busy week so far at the Shanghai Masters. He came through the qualifying rounds with a couple of three-set wins, and then beat Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. He then staged a comeback to upset 14th seed Alexander Bublik in the second round, beating him 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. It marked his first win over a top 20 player.

Vacherot is also through to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. However, with a 10-9 career record at the ATP level, he will be the underdog against Machac despite his recent upset win. The Czech won the title in Acapulco earlier this year and has a 23-16 record for the season. He should be able to avoid an upset given his results this year.

Predicted winner: Tomas Machac

#3. Francisco Cerundolo vs Zizou Bergs

Cerundolo edged past Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) to reach the third round of the Shanghai Masters. Bergs moved past Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the first round, and advanced to the third round after 11th seed Casper Ruud retired in the third set due to an injury.

Cerundolo has a 35-21 record this year. He also hasn't lost prior to the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament on hardcourts this season. Bergs is bidding to reach the fourth round at this level for the first time. He has compiled a 27-23 record this season.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Cerundolo's consistency does make him a safe bet to win this contest, though it won't be an easy task considering Bergs is playing some of his best tennis at the moment.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo

#4. Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jaume Munar

Jaume Munar at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nishioka snapped his seven-match losing streak at the main draw level after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the Shanghai Masters. He then fought from a set down to upset 13th seed Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

It marked Nishioka's second win over a top 20 player this season. He also improved his record for the year to 10-16 with the win. Munar's road to the third round featured a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback win over Marton Fucsovics and a 7-5, 6-1 win over 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli. His record for the season now stands at 26-22.

Both are through to the third round of the Shanghai Masters for the first time. Nishioka hasn't made the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament since 2019, while Munar advanced to that stage at this year's Italian Open. This will be the third meeting between them, with each player having a win over the other.

Nishioka won their first meeting at the European Open 2022, while Munar came out on top at the Barcelona Open 2024. The Spaniard is in the midst of a career-best season, with some strong results throughout the year helping him crack the top 40 for the first time. His current form should help him one-up Nishioka once again.

Predicted winner: Jaume Munar

