Shanghai Masters 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Denis Shapovalov will take on Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Apart from title-winning runs in Dallas and Los Cabos, Shapovalov reached the semifinals in Acapulco this year. He also participated in the US Open but lost to Jannik Sinner in the third round.

The Canadian will enter Shanghai after a first-round exit in Tokyo. He took on Daniel Altmaier at the Japan Open and lost to the German in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. Shapovalov will be eager to steady the ship in Shanghai.

O'Connell at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell has had an optimistic season so far. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Bucharest and Chengdu, he reached the third round in Toronto this year. The Australian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Alex De Minaur in the first round.

O'Connell entered Shanghai after an early exit in Beijing. He started his campaign with a confident win against Damir Dzumhur in the first round. The 31-year-old defeated the Bosnian in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Shapovalov leads the head-to-head against O'Connell 1-0. He defeated the Australian in Belgrade last year

Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov Chirstopher O'Connell

All odds are sourced by Oddscheker. (To be updated).

Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Shapovalov has raised his level after a tough season last year. He's already won two titles on tour and will be keen to finish on a strong note. The Canadian has a stylish all-around game and great composure on the court.

Meanwhile, O'Connell has ground out some impressive results in the last few months. He's started well in Shanghai and will be desperate to present a stern challenge to Shapovalov. The Belgian won 74% of his first serve points and held his serve at all times against Dzumhur.

Shapovalov's finesse will go toe-to-toe against O'Connell's accuracy in the second round. Considering their results at the highest level and freshness on tour, the Canadian should be able to win this round.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in three sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Shapovalov to win in three sets.

