Shanghai Masters 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (23) Denis Shapovalov vs (15) Jiri Lehecka

Date: October 6, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Shapovalov at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Trending

Shapovalov has lived up to his reputation by winning two titles this year. He first defeated Casper Ruud to win in Dallas and then overpowered Aleksandar Kovacevic to seal the deal in Los Cabos. The Canadian also reached the third round of the US Open but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Shapovalov entered Shanghai after a first-round exit in Tokyo. He started his campaign with a confident win against Christopher O'Connell, 6-3, 6-2. The 26-year-old won 75% of his first serve points and saved two break points against O'Connell.

Ad

Lehecka at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka is closing in on the top 15 of the ATP rankings this year. He showed his class by winning the title in Adelaide and also secured a runner-up finish in Queen's Club. The Czech also participated in the US Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Lehecka entered Shanghai after a successful campaign with Czech Republic in the Davis Cup. He set the tone for this week by defeating Quentin Halys in the second round, 6-4, 7-5. The 23-year-old won 83% of his first serve points and never faced a break point against Halys.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Shapovalov won their most recent encounter in Belgrade last year.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov +137 +1.5(-110) Over 23.5(+100) Jiri Lehecka -165 -1.5(-130) Under 23.5(-124)

Ad

All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Shapovalov was one of the few players who took a set off Sinner in New York this year. He couldn't pile up the pressure on the Italian but will be pleased with his progess in 2025. The Canadian has started well in Shanghai and should be targetting a deep run this year.

On the other hand, Lehecka was the star of the show for Czech Republic as they downed USA in the Davis Cup qualifiers. His efficient serve and commanding presence on the baseline have created problems for his opponents this year. The youngster also showed his discipline against Halys in the second round.

Ad

A tactical battle will be on the cards between Lehecka and Shapovalov in the Shanghai Masters. The Canadian has started most tournaments on a promising note, but dealing with Lehecka's form and formidable all-around game could be a tough ask in the third round.

Pick: Lehecka to win in three sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Lehecka to hit more aces than Shapovalov.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More