Shanghai Masters 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Frances Tiafoe at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 25th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

Tiafoe failed to win consecutive matches during the early hardcourt swing. The clay season brought him some respite, with a runner-up finish in Houston along with a maiden quarterfinal finish at the French Open. His time on grass culminated with a second-round exit from Wimbledon.

Tiafoe performed decently upon his return to hardcourts, reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open, the fourth round of the Canadian Open as well as the Cincinnati Open, and the third round of the US Open. However, he hasn't won a match since his exit from the season's final Major. He lost both of his singles ties at the Davis Cup, and commenced the Asian swing with a first-round loss to Marton Fucsovics at the Japan Open.

Hanfmann came through the qualifying rounds of the Shanghai Masters without dropping a set. He was up against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. The German got outplayed in the opening set, getting broken twice in it to surrender the set to his opponent.

Hanfmann returned the favor in the second set, breaking Sonego's serve twice to level the proceedings by claiming the set. He sprinted towards the finish line in the deciding set, conceding only one game in it for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Tiafoe leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Boss Open 2024 in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe

-220 +1.5 (-600) Over 22.5 (-130) Yannick Hanfmann +170 -1.5 (+330) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann at the Halle Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Hanfmann's win over Sonego was the need of the hour for him, improving his record at the ATP level to 7-10 with the win. It marked his third win on hardcourts as well. His results have taken a considerable hit this year. He had posted 20 wins by the end of September last year.

Tiafoe has arrived at the Shanghai Masters on a four-match losing streak. His best results this year have been on clay, and he hasn't even reached a semifinal on hardcourts this season. He also has a poor record in Shanghai, securing only two wins across his previous five appearances.

Hanfmann has struggled on the main tour this year, and has a 3-7 record against top 50 players. With an opponent who has been far from his best this season, Tiafoe has an opportunity to snap his losing skid. While their previous and only meeting didn't go the distance, this one could go down to the wire based on their performances this year. However, the American will be favored to have the upper hand once again.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.

Tip 1: Frances Tiafoe to win.

Tip 2: The match will feature a tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 28 games.

