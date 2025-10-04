Shanghai Masters 2025: Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Holger Rune vs (21) Ugo Humbert

Date: October 5, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview

Holger Rune at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

10th seed Holger Rune will take on Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

Rune received a bye into the second round, where Sebastian Baez awaited him. With four breaks of serve across the first five games, both players struggled at the start of the opening set. They eventually settled into a rhythm and a tie-break looked imminent.

However, with Baez serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Rune snagged a break of serve to clinch the set. The Dane raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and remained ahead until it was time to serve for the match at 5-3. He got broken at this juncture, only to break Baez's serve in the following game for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Humbert was also the recipient of a first-round bye, and was up against Jordan Thompson in the second round. A single break of serve in his favor helped the Frenchman to capture the first set. He then saved two set points to force a tie-break in the second set, gaining the upper hand in it for a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Rune leads Humbert 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Indian Wells Masters 2025 in three sets.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune





Ugo Humbert







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Ugo Humbert at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Humbert snapped his three-match losing skid with his win over Thompson. He won 78 percent of his first serve points and struck 37 winners against 13 unforced errors. He also improved his record for the season to 19-17 with the win.

Rune's Shanghai Masters campaign was off to a good start as well. He won 76 percent of points behind his first serve, and hit 29 winners compared to 18 winners. Up against a familiar foe in the form of Humbert in the next round, he will be relieved to face one of his best match-ups on the tour.

Rune has won all four of his previous matches against Humbert. He has beaten him on the fast courts of Basel as well as on the slow courts at Indian Wells, that too twice, including this year. The courts in Shanghai aren't as fast as before this year.

Humbert has also lost all three of his matches against top 20 players on hardcourts this year. This streak is unlikely to end against Rune, who has owned him since the start of their rivalry.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert betting tips

Tip 1: Holger Rune to win.

Tip 2: Each player will win at least one set.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 28 games.

