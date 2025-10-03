Shanghai Masters 2025: Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Learner Tien vs (33) Corentin Moutet
Date: October 4, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet preview
Learner Tien and Corentin Moutet will lock horns in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.
Tien has had a splendid season so far. After early exits in Cincinnati and New York, he reached the quarterfinals in Hangzhou and secured a runner-up finish in Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in the final.
The American has done well on hardcourts this year. He also reached the fourth round in Melbourne and Toronto. Tien started his campaign in Shanghai with a resilient win over Miomir Kecmanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet has raised his level this year. Apart from semifinal runs in Washington and Hangzhou, he reached the last 16 in Beijing. Despite a valiant effort against Alexander Zverev, the German outfoxed him in the China Open this year.
Moutet is making his third appearance in the Shanghai Masters. He received a first-round bye at the event due to his ranking points. The 26-year-old will be eager to impress at the Masters 1000 event.
Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Moutet won their most recent encounter in Mallorca this year.
Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet odds
All odds are sourced by OddsChecker.
Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet prediction
Tien is starting to establish himself as a serious contender on the main tour. He was one win away from claiming his first ATP title, but Jannik Sinner stood in his way in the final. The American will feel delighted with his progress so far and hope to continue on a similar note.
On the other hand, Moutet has humbled dependable players such as Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Alexei Popyrin this year. He's hardly put up a bad performance on tour and will stretch Tien to the limits in the second round. The Frenchman has all the shots in his book and likes to keep his opponents guessing on the court.
Considering their recent form and results this year, an even contest will be on the cards in the second round. Tien showed signs of fatigue against Kecmanovic, which could prove to be the differential against a player like Moutet.
Pick: Moutet to win in three sets.
Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Tien to win in three sets