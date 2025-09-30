Shanghai Masters 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Reilly Opelka at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Reilly Opelka will square off against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

Ad

Trending

Opelka beat Novak Djokovic en route to a runner-up finish in Brisbane at the start of the season. While he lost in the second round of the Australian Open, he then made the last eight in Dallas. A third-round exit from the Miami Open wrapped up his hardcourt swing, which was followed by an underwhelming clay swing.

Opelka tallied his second-best result of the season with a semifinal showing the Libema Open, although he didn't make an impact at Wimbledon after that. Following consecutive third-round exits from the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, he lost in the first round of the US Open. While Team World won the Laver Cup, he lost his singles match. The Shanghai Masters will be his first tournament of the Asian swing.

Ad

Bonzi was having a rather subpar season, with third-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Madrid Open being his best results until July. A fourth-round showing at the Cincinnati Open, his best performance at the Masters 1000 level, gave him a reason to celebrate.

Bonzi followed it up with a third-round exit from the US Open. He started his Asian swing at the China Open, losing to Fabian Marozsan in straight sets in the first round.

Ad

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka -135 +1.5 (-350) Over 24.5 (-135) Benjamin Bonzi +105 -1.5 (+225) Under 24.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Benjamin Bonzi at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Opelka has arrived at the Shanghai Masters on a three-match losing streak. He has a 23-19 record this year, with a 15-11 record on hardcourts. He has a 1-2 record in Shanghai, reaching the second round on his debut in 2019.

Ad

Bonzi has been quite streaky this year, amassing a 12-18 record so far. After a strong end to his North American swing, he made an early exit from the China Open. He will now be making his debut at the Shanghai Masters.

While Opelka is in the middle of a slump, he has still outperformed Bonzi by a fair margin this year. His big serve gives him a massive edge in this contest, especially considering the Frenchman has won 35 percent of return points on average this year. The American should be able to come out on top in this encounter.

Ad

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi betting tips

Tip 1: The match will feature at least one tie-break.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 24 games.

Tip 3: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More