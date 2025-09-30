Shanghai Masters 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: First Round (Round of 96)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi preview
Reilly Opelka will square off against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.
Opelka beat Novak Djokovic en route to a runner-up finish in Brisbane at the start of the season. While he lost in the second round of the Australian Open, he then made the last eight in Dallas. A third-round exit from the Miami Open wrapped up his hardcourt swing, which was followed by an underwhelming clay swing.
Opelka tallied his second-best result of the season with a semifinal showing the Libema Open, although he didn't make an impact at Wimbledon after that. Following consecutive third-round exits from the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, he lost in the first round of the US Open. While Team World won the Laver Cup, he lost his singles match. The Shanghai Masters will be his first tournament of the Asian swing.
Bonzi was having a rather subpar season, with third-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Madrid Open being his best results until July. A fourth-round showing at the Cincinnati Open, his best performance at the Masters 1000 level, gave him a reason to celebrate.
Bonzi followed it up with a third-round exit from the US Open. He started his Asian swing at the China Open, losing to Fabian Marozsan in straight sets in the first round.
Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction
Opelka has arrived at the Shanghai Masters on a three-match losing streak. He has a 23-19 record this year, with a 15-11 record on hardcourts. He has a 1-2 record in Shanghai, reaching the second round on his debut in 2019.
Bonzi has been quite streaky this year, amassing a 12-18 record so far. After a strong end to his North American swing, he made an early exit from the China Open. He will now be making his debut at the Shanghai Masters.
While Opelka is in the middle of a slump, he has still outperformed Bonzi by a fair margin this year. His big serve gives him a massive edge in this contest, especially considering the Frenchman has won 35 percent of return points on average this year. The American should be able to come out on top in this encounter.
Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.
Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi betting tips
Tip 1: The match will feature at least one tie-break.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 24 games.
Tip 3: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.