Shanghai Masters 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs preview

Sebastian Korda at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sebastian Korda will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.

A runner-up finish in Adelaide and a quarterfinal showing at the Miami Open were Korda's best results during the early hardcourt swing. The clay swing went from bad to worse for him after sustaining an injury during his third-round exit from the French Open.

Korda returned to action three months later at the Winston-Salem Open and made the semifinals, although he withdrew prior to his match. His injury reared its ugly head once again at the US Open, forcing him to retire from his first-round contest. He started the Asian swing with a second-round exit from the Hangzhou Open. He then made the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, going down to compatriot Taylor Fritz in three sets.

This has been a season of firsts for Bergs. He advanced to his maiden ATP final in Auckland, losing to veteran Gael Monfils. He progressed to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in Miami. He also scored the first top 10 win of his career by beating Andrey Rublev there.

Bergs made the third round of the US Open for the first time as well. He also finished as the runner-up at the Libema Open a couple of months before that. His Asian swing started with a first-round exit from the Chengdu Open, and he recently lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Japan Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda

-275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-115) Zizou Bergs +210 -1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Korda has a 17-13 record this season, with a 12-8 record on hardcourts. He performed quite well in Tokyo, and even gave a good account of himself against Fritz despite coming up short in the end. This will be his second appearance at the Shanghai Masters. He reached the semifinals on his debut in 2023.

Bergs has compiled a 25-23 record in a career-best season for him, with a 19-15 record on hardcourts. His recent outing at the Japan Open was concerning as he failed to threaten the injured Alcaraz.

While Korda is currently ranked outside the top 60, his ranking is deceptively low because he missed a good chunk of the season due to his injury. He showed flashes of his best form against Fritz, and if he plays at a similar level against Bergs, then he has a good chance of winning this contest.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs betting tips

Tip 1: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

