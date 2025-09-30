Shanghai Masters 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Wawrinka at the ABN AMRO Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka will take on Fabian Marozsan in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Trending

Wawrinka is still going strong at the age of 40. After early exits in Melbourne, Rotterdam, and Marseille, he reached the last 16 in Bucharest and Umag. The Swiss also reached the finals in Rennes (Challenger), but lost to Hugo Gaston in straight sets.

Wawrinka will enter Shanghai after a semifinal run in Saint-Tropez (Challenger). After cruising past Robin Bertrand and Martin Landaluce, he was eliminated by Dan Added in the semifinals (walkover win). The former World No. 3 will be eager to impress in the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Marozsan at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marozsan has yet to register a statement win on tour. After a semifinal run in Munich, he reached the third round in Toronto and the first round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Ugo Blanchet, the Frenchman defeated him at the US Open this year.

Ad

Marozsan will enter Shanghai after a quarterfinal exit in Beijing. He started his campaign by cruising past Benjamin Bonzi and Alexandre Muller, but lost to Jannik Sinner in the last eight. The Italian defeated him in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka +200 +3.5(-124) Under 22.5(-113) Fabian Marozsan -220 -3.5(+110) Over 22.5(-108)

Ad

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Wawrinka has kept himself busy by competing on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last few months. He's more than capable of giving Marozsan a run for his money in the first round. The former Grand Slam champion needs to begin well to have a say in this bout.

On the other hand, Marozsan would've expected more from himself this year. He has the skill set to compete at the top level, but needs to approach matches with a better plan in place. The Hungarian has a powerful all-around game and uses his groundstrokes to good effect.

Ad

Wawrinka has looked sharp on the Challenger circuit, but dealing with Marozsan's intensity will still be a daunting task in Shanghai. He is most likely to come up short against the Hungarian in the first round.

Pick: Marozsan to win in three sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs Fabian Marozsan betting tips

Tip 1: Match to go three sets.

Tip 2: Match to go have at least 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More