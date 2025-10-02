Shanghai Masters 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (24) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges
Date: October 4, 2025
Tournament: Shanghai Masters
Round: Second round (round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $91,93,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges preview
24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will take on Nuno Borges of Portugal in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2025 on Saturday.
Tsitsipas has been going through a downward spiral in his form. He is no longer a top-20 player, having failed to progress past the second round at either the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year. His consistency is no longer befitting of a top player. The three-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion should want to resurrect his career and the tournament in Shanghai provides him with a great opportunity.
Borges, meanwhile, is a solid top-50 player, but has not been able to prove himself to be anything more than that. He reached the third round of both the French Open and Wimbledon and lost in the second round of the US Open. Therefore, he is bound to prove a point in the Masters 1000 tournament.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges head-to-head
The two players have clashed with each other twice so far, with the Greek winning both of those matches. Tsitsipas thus leads their head-to-head 2-0.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges Odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges Prediction
Tsitsipas' backhand is simply not his best shot and his opponents know that really well. Borges should be no exception in that regard. Borges has decent groundstrokes and should direct a lot of traffic towards the Greek's backhand.
The court speed at Shanghai is moderate and hence, it should give Tsitsipas a decent amount of time to play his backhand. However, it might still not be enough for him to set the shot up.
However, as has often happened in the past, Tsitsipas' serve and forehand should see him through in the end. Borges is a decent player and has a good return of serve as well. Still, it might not be enough for him to break Tsitsipas' serve repeatedly.
Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges betting tips
Tip 1 - Result - Tsitsipas to win in three sets
Tip 2 - Each player to win a set
Tip 3 - The match to have at least 20 games