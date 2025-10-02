Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan preview
Following a first-round bye, fifth seed Taylor Fritz will face Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2025.
Fritz led the Americans to the United Cup title but lost in the third round of the Australian Open after that. A couple of underwhelming results later, he made the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and the semifinals of the Miami Open. His results on clay got progressively worse, ultimately concluding with a first-round exit from the French Open.
The grass season was a huge success for Fritz, winning two titles and reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. He followed it up with a semifinal at the Canadian Open, and a quarterfinal finish from the US Open. He beat Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup to help Team World win the title. However, he lost to Alcaraz in the final of the recently concluded Japan Open.
Marozsan kicked off his time in Shanghai against three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka. It was smooth sailing for the 25-year-old in the first set, claiming it for the loss of only one game.
However, Wawrinka came roaring back to take the second set. Marozsan turned the tide in his favor in the third set, securing an early break of serve and staying ahead until the end for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head
Fritz leads their head-to-head 1-0. He won their previous encounter at the Australian Open 2024 in four sets.
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction
Marozsan overcame a spirited challenge from Wawrinka in his opener. He had a good day on serve, winning 83 percent of points on the back of his first serve. He will now try to win back-to-back matches at the Masters 1000 level for the third time this year. He has a 26-23 record this year, though only nine of those wins have come at the Masters 1000 tournaments.
Fritz had a great outing in Tokyo, going down to the in-form Alcaraz in the championship round. He has a 49-18 record this season and reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters a year ago.
Marozsan has a 1-4 record against top 10 players this season. He met Fritz at the Australian Open last year. He started the match on a strong note by claiming the first set but fizzled out as the match went on to lose in four sets. The American has been in great form since the start of the grass swing, and should continue his streak of good results with a win over Marozsan.
Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan betting tips
Tip 1: Taylor Fritz to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.