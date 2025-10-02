Shanghai Masters today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Ben Shelton vs David Goffin, Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan | October 3, 2025

The Shanghai Masters is back with another exciting edition on the main tour. The first two days of the event have featured some high-quality tennis so far.

Ad

Americans Ethan Quinn and Reilly Opelka failed to open their account in the first round. Both players were eliminated early in the Shanghai Masters this year.

Veterans Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka also participated in the Masters 1000 event on Day One. While Cilic edged past Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets, Wawrinka was eliminated by Fabian Marozsan in the first round.

With all to play for on Day Three, let's look at the line-up and predictions for second-round matches in the Shanghai Masters:

Ad

Trending

1) Frances Tiafoe vs Yannick Hanfmann

Tiafoe is the 25th seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

First up, Frances Tiafoe will take on Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Tiafoe has had a frustrating season so far. After fourth-round exits in Toronto and Cincinnati, he reached the third round in New York and the first round in Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Marton Fucsovics, the Hungarian defeated him at the Japan Open, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Yannick Hanfmann has yet to achieve a notable result in 2025. After early exits in New York and Chengdu, he reached the semifinals of the Jingshan Challenger last month. The German locked horns with Eliot Spizzirri and lost to the American in three sets.

Ad

If Tiafoe keeps his focus and begins well, he should be able to enter the third round of the Shanghai Masters. His superior ranking and hard-court prowess will give him the edge in this round.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe

2) Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic

Djokovic is the 4th seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Next up, Novak Djokovic will take on Marin Cilic in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Djokovic has had a solid season so far. Despite reaching the semifinals in Melbourne, Paris, London, and New York, he failed to win any of the Majors this year. The Serb was eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinal, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2.

On the other hand, Marin Cilic hasn't played too much tennis in 2025. After a fourth-round exit in Wimbledon, he's chalked up early exits in New York, Hangzhou, and Beijing. The Croat took on Jannik Sinner in the China Open and lost to the Italian in the first round.

Ad

Djokovic reached the finals in Shanghai last year and is expected to do well again this time around. The Serb is most likely to solve the riddle against Cilic and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Novak Djokovic

3) Ben Shelton vs David Goffin

Shelton at the Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: Getty

Next up, Ben Shelton will take on David Goffin in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Shelton is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. After a title-winning run in Montreal, he reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and the third round in New York. The youngster was forced to retire against Adrian Mannarino at the US Open this year.

Meanwhile, David Goffin has had a mediocre season so far. After a second-round exit in New York, he chalked up early exits in Hangzhou and Beijing. The Belgian started his campaign in Shanghai with a solid win against Alexandre Muller.

Ad

Shelton has had enough rest after his short stint in New York.. The Americans' consistency and results suggest that he should be able to take this round.

Predicted winner: Ben Shelton

4) Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan

Fritz is the fifth seed in the Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Lastly, Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

Ad

After a slow start to the season, Fritz revived his year with title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. He also reached the semifinals in Wimbledon and the quarterfinals in New York. The American will enter Shanghai after a runner-up finish in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Fabian Marozsan has had a decent season so far. He will enter Shanghai after a first-round exit in New York and a quarterfinal appearance in Beijing. Despite a resilient effort against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in the China Open this year.

Ad

Apart from a close loss against Alcaraz, Fritz hasn't done much wrong in the last few weeks. The American is among the favorites in Shanghai and shouldn't have too many problems in the second round.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More