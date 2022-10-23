"Sharapova was vilified, bullied, taunted but Simona gets with no accountability?" - Maria Sharapova fans fuming over double standards in tennis world's overwhelming support of Simona Halep amidst doping scandal

Simona Halep has received widespread support from all quarters in light of her doping scandal, with many former players, coaches and fans siding with the Romanian in her fight against the provisional suspension she has been handed.

A small portion of fans on social media, however, are not happy, not with the former World No. 1 herself but with the double standards that have become evident thanks to the support Halep has received.

When Maria Sharapova was affected by a similar doping scandal back in 2016 and was handed a suspension as a result, the Russian received no such votes of confidence and was all but ostracized from the community. At least, that is what fans of the five-time Grand Slam champion have felt in the last few days, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

One fan pointed out the hypocrisy in action, wondering why so many articles vilifying Sharapova were published then, while Halep has not been meted out a similar treatment, tweeting:

"The silence on Simona's doping ban is baffling lol. Sharapova was vilified, bullied, taunted and so so many cheap articles but Simona gets with no accountability? Not saying Simona should be vilified or anything, just pointing out hypocrisy and the agenda is so clear now."

Simona Halep herself had been very vocal in her criticism of Maria Sharapova back then

Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova at the 2014 French Open

Interestingly, once Maria Sharapova completed her suspension from tennis and made a return to the sport, Simona Halep herself was very vocal against the Russian receiving wildcards into tournaments. Hailing it as a bad example for kids and young players, the former World No. 1 had remarked that she could not support the practice of offering such help to players found guilty of doping.

"For the kids, for the young players, it is not okay to help a player with a wild card who was banned for doping," Simona Halep said. "It is not about Maria Sharapova here, but it is about all the players that are found doped. I cannot support what the tournament director did, but also, I cannot judge."

Poll : 0 votes