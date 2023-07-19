"She was always a really challenging opponent for me"- When Maria Sharapova heaped praise on Caroline Wozniacki ahead of Dane's initial retirement

After her elimination from the 2020 Australian Open, former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova lavished praise on Caroline Wozniacki and called the Dane a challenging opponent.

Sharapova lost to Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open. Talking to the media after her elimination, Sharapova discussed her future on the tour and also talked about Caroline Wozniacki, who was set to retire after the Major.

Wozniacki reached the third round of the Slam before losing 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 to eventual quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur. This was the Dane's last appearance on the WTA tour.

Sharapova was asked about Wozniacki in her post-match press conference and she heaped praise on the Dane, claiming that she was always a challenging opponent for her.

"She's had an amazing career. I just found her amazing that she's gone through a whole offseason just to play two more events. That's a really good effort, because offseasons are not easy, so I admire her for that. She's done really well and she was always a really challenging opponent for me," Maria Sharapova said.

Caroline Wozniacki recently announced that she will be returning to action with the aim of competing at the 2023 US Open. Wozniacki has received a wildcard for the National Bank Open in Toronto and will start her 2023 season there. She also claimed that competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris is one of her goals.

Wozniacki enjoyed an incredible first-stint on the WTA tour, winning 30 singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open, the 2017 WTA Finals, and six WTA 1000 tournaments. She is also a former World No. 1, having held the position for 71 weeks.

Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki locked horns on 11 occasions

Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki after their match at the 2015 Madrid Open

Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki faced each other on 11 occasions, with the Russian leading their head-to-head 7-4. The first meeting between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Qatar Open and Sharapova won 6-1, 6-0.

Sharapova and Wozniacki only ever locked horns once in a final, which was at the 2013 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The former won 6-2, 6-2. They met thrice at Grand Slam events, with Wozniacki coming out on top twice.

The last meeting between Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki came in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open, with the Russian winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.