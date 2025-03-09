Danielle Collins reveals her favorite WNBA star

Danielle Collins made a winning start to her campaign at Indian Wells, coming through her opener against Hailey Bapstiste in their competitive sets. The American has since found some time to relax and enjoy some courtside activities at the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

During an interaction with overtimetennis, the American spoke about her interest in other sports, including basketball.

On being asked to pick her favorite hooper. Collins picked Chicago Sky star Angel Reese over some of the more conventional choices like Caitlin Clark. While the former top-10 player was quick to admit that she has not yet gotten the chance to watch the big names play, she revealed that she follows them regularly.

Ad

Trending

Collins said:

"I haven't gotten to watch them play live, but of course, like, yes, on TV, I've gotten to watch them, um, I really love Angel Reese, too. She's probably my favorite personality in the WNBA [Women's National Basketball Association] right now. I think it's just so cool, um, everything that she does."

Circling back to Reese, the American described her as "iconic" and "the coolest", noting that her admiration for the Maryland-native goes beyond her basketball skills:

Ad

"And I love the attitude and fierceness, and yeah, everything that she's about. I think she's the coolest. Yeah, she's iconic. She's so iconic. And yeah, she is the moment I love it".

Danielle Collins set to face Elina Svitolina in third-round encounter at Indian Wells

Danielld Collins won her opener in three sets. (Source: Getty)

On the professional front, Danielle Collins is gearing up for a tough third-round encounter at Indian Wells. She faces fellow seed Elina Svitolina in the last-32 clash.

Ad

Just like Collins, who needed three sets to come through her opener, Svitolina had to toil hard again Ashlyn Krueger to book her spot in the third round. The Ukrainian overcame a second-set stumble to prevail 6-1, 6-7(8), 6-3.

Collins is more desperate for a good showing as she made early exits in both the tournaments that she played this season.

The American opened her year with a first-round exit at the Adelaide International, losing to Ons Jabeur. She went to make the third round at the Australian Open with wins over Daria Snigur and Destanee Aiava but lost to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Luckily for her, Collins leads Svitolina in their current head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. She has won both their past matches in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback