Billie Jean King has stated that the ordeal she and her fellow professionals went through 50 years ago for equal pay felt worth it after watching Coco Gauff win the 2023 US Open.

This year's New York Major marked the 50-year anniversary of the tournament guaranteeing equal pay between men and women. Fifty years ago, King rallied sponsors and pushed the United States Tennis Association to facilitate equal prize money at the tournament for the first time in 1973.

In a recent interview, King praised Gauff's win at the American hardcourt Major and said that the youngster is a good addition to the sport.

"Coco winning was just fantastic. When I see her, she's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago. Gauff going to be really fantastic for our sport," she told PEOPLE.

King also praised the World No. 3 for her "strong mind" and "exciting" style of play, as well as her advocacy for "social justice." She further stated that Gauff is an inspiring role model for the next generation.

"I think she's such a force, because of her background and care for social justice. It comes from her grandmother [Yvonne Lee Odom]. Her grandmother was the first Black child to go to an all-white school in Delray," she added.

The 79-year-old hoped that Gauff would go to the top of the WTA rankings in the future.

"But I want her to be happy, number one. She's really exciting to watch and a great athlete," she expressed.

Coco Gauff thanked Billie Jean King for US Open 2023 prize money

Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open.

Earlier this month, Coco Gauff came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match at the New York Major. With it, she clinched her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to win a singles Major title, with Serena Williams (aged 17 at the 1999 US Open) being the last to do so. She is also only the fourth American teenager (after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Williams) to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.

This year, the New York Major had a record total prize money pool of $65 million, which is an eight percent increase from 2022's total of $60 million. Thanks to her win, Gauff took home $3 million, which is a 15 percent increase from the $2.6 million Iga Swiatek was awarded for her win 12 months ago.

When handed a cheque for her US Open at the trophy presentation ceremony, Gauff thanked King for her role in ensuring men and women got equal prize money.

"Thank you, Billie, for fighting for this," she said.