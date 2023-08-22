"She's won four times, let me have a chance"- When 16-year-old Tracy Austin prevented Chris Evert from winning fifth consecutive US Open title 

Chris Evert is one of the greatest competitors in the history of the US Open. The American dominated the tournament in the mid and late 1970s.

Evert won the New York Major four successive times from 1975-1978 and was heavily favored to triumph in 1979 as well. Seeded first, the American reached the final following wins over Irine Reisel, JoAnne Russell, Renee Richards, Renee Acker, Evonne Goolagong and Billie Jean King.

Here, she was up against a 16-year-old Tracy Austin and lost 6-4, 6-3, unable to clinch a fifth consecutive US Open title.

After the match, Austin stated that she did not feel any sympathy for Evert as she wanted to win as well, adding that she should have a a chance at winning since her opponent had already won the US Open four times.

"Honestly, no. No, I wanted to win, too. She's won four times, let me have a chance," Austin said.

Speaking about the match, Evert said that she had doubted Austin's mental toughness before the match.

"I had her 30-love on a couple games and lost them. When I lost those, I saw she was mentally tough. I doubted that before the match. I thought maybe the title would intimidate her. But she was out there like it was just another tennis match," Evert said.

Chris Evert ended up winning the US Open women's singles title six times in her career, an Open Era record she holds alongside Serena Williams.

Chris Evert and Tracy Austin faced each other 17 times

Chris Evert in 2014

Chris Evert and Tracy Austin locked horns on 17 occasions, with the former leading 9-8 in the head-to-head between the two. Their first meeting came in the second round of the 1977 Wimbledon Championships, with Evert winning 6-1, 6-1.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion won the first five matches between the two before Austin beat her for the first time in the semifinals of the 1979 Italian Open.

Tracy Austin's win in the 1979 US Open was the start of a five-match winning streak for her against Evert. The two locked horns in four Grand Slam matches, with the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion coming out on top thrice.

The last meeting between Evert and Austin came in the semifinal of the 1982 Toyota Series Championships, with the former registering a comprehensive 6-0, 6-0 win. Evert went on to lose 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Martina Navratilova in the final.