"She was the smallest yet toughest little pup, & I will miss her so much" - Serena Williams mourns death of her pet dog

Serena Williams' pet dog, Lauerlei Linkogle Williams, passed away on Friday, dealing a massive heartbreak to the 23-time Major champion and her family.

Lauerlei, a Maltese, has been with the Williams family since 2004. Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the passing of Lauerlei, laying bare all her heartfelt emotions.

"Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday. I am sad but happy for all the time and all the extra I got to spend with her," Serena Williams wrote. "She lived a long long life. The last year and a half was a bonus. She got to get anything she ever wanted and she was biting toes till the end. Literally."

Revealing that her dog "loved chicken and acrobatics," the 23-time Major champion mourned the passing of her 18-year-old Maltese.

"She LOVED chicken and acrobatics," she continued. "She was the smallest yet toughest little pup and I will miss her… so much. Truly the end of an Era. Lauerlei Linkogle Williams, May 2004 - Aug 27, 2022."

Lauerlei's passing will quite certainly have come as a big jolt to the American, especially days ahead of the final tournament of her career.

"I always wanted a Maltese, and I saw her, she just had the best personality" - Serena Williams on dog Lauerlei in 2015

Serena Williams with her dog Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams gave an interview to Animal Fair Media's Wendy Diamond in 2015, where she spoke about her dogs Jackie and Lauerlei. Jackie, a Jack Russell, sadly passed away later that year.

Speaking to Diamond after clinching the 2015 Australian Open, Williams highlighted her immense love for dogs and revealed why she opted to go for a Maltese (Lauerlei).

"Well, I have two dogs now," said Serena Williams in 2015. "I shouldn’t have done this, but I got it from a pet store. I always wanted a Maltese and I saw her. She just had the best personality! It was between her and a Jack Russell, but I already have a Jack Russell, Jackie, and wanted a smaller dog. I just love animals. I always think when I get older I’m going to live on a farm and have fifty dogs! I love just love dogs!"

The 40-year-old got another pet dog in 2017 when she brought home Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal, a Yorkshire Terrier. He is referred to as 'Chip' in short.

She named her dog after the Spaniard due to her immense love and admiration for the 22-time Major champion. Williams has been spotted with Chip at Flushing Meadows this year.

