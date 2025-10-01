“Should be fined & suspended”; “Ridiculous" - Daniil Medvedev fans furious over China Open umpire for controversial warning before Russian's injury retirement

Daniil Medvedev retired from his 2025 China Open semifinal match against Learner Tien due to injury. However, the match was not bereft of controversy as the chair umpire wrongfuly handed him a 'best effort' code violation.

Medvedev started strong against 19-year-old Tien and took the first set. Tien rose to the challenge and took the second set by the end of which Medvedev appeared to be in pain with restricted movement in his leg. Tien was leading 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 when the Russian could barely move to return his opponent.

Before he could make his decision to continue or retire, the umpire gave Medvedev a "best effort" warning assuming he had given up on the match. Medvedev tried contesting the decision to no avail and eventually retired.

The ATP later admitted to the chair umpire Adel Nour's error and clarified that no fine would be imposed on the World No. 18. Tennis journalist Jose Morgado took to X to share the news.

"The ATP admits that the ridiculous “lack of effort” warming given by Adel Nour minutes before Medvedev had to retire was “an error”," wrote Morgado.

His comment section was quickly filled with Daniil Medvedev's fans who were furious over the umpire not receving any consequences.

"Error?stupidity more like. Any consequences? Another example of an umpire trying to becoming part of the action," wrote one.

"That umpire needs to be massively retrained or fired. At the least given some sort of financial penalty. It was not just an error, it was an egregious error," wrote another.

One account posted:

"@josemorgado These umpires making too many "errors". They should be fined and suspended for this kind of behavior."

Another posted:

"@josemorgado You think @atptour ridiculous is an understatement! Feel better @DaniilMedwed."

Learner Tien went on to lose the 2025 China Open final against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, October 1.

What did Daniil Medvedev say after receiving controversial warning at China Open?

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Dubai Championships. Image: Getty

Daniil Medvedev went over to the umpire's chair in his 2025 China Open semifinal match against Learner Tien to contest a "best effort" code violation. The Russian called the umpire's supervisor and the trio were engaged in a heated exchange. Medvedev was clearly frustruated at the umpire's assumption that he was not giving his best when he was actually suffering from cramps.

“So, you prefer that I retire? Say to the cameras that you prefer that the guys are retiring. I’m giving my best effort, so why the hell is he giving me best effort [warning]? Who are you to decide for me? Who are you? What’s your name? I want to do something bad. I’m not allowed because I’m disqualified," Medvedev said.

He boiled over and referred to his US Open controversy that he said he was trying his best to brush aside and move forward.

"Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn’t say one word. After US Open, I’m trying to be good and this guy is doing that? And I’m supposed to act good?” he added.

Daniil Medvedev will next be seen on-court at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

