Silicon Valley Classic 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu Preview 31 Jul 2019, 17:21 IST

Venus Williams fell to wildcard entrant Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round

In a long list of hardcourt events before the US Open in late August, the Silicon Valley Classic is the first WTA tournament on the tour. Currently being held in San Jose, California, this is the 48th edition of the tournament which is being sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company.

This transition phase from grass to hardcourt is extremely crucial and tournaments like this one are perfect grounds for a warmup before the last Grand Slam of the season is played at Flushing Meadows.

These are extremely tricky times for women's tennis and there are surprise winners lurking everywhere. The top 10 keeps getting shuffled almost every week and the Number 1 rank is extremely vulnerable now with new faces staking claim to it in every Grand Slam.

Women's tennis has been struggling for quite some time now with most players failing to show consistency in their performances. As a result of this, the talents sprouting are countless but the execution is not everybody's cup of tea wherein lies the catch. The ongoing Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which will conclude on August 4, has already started witnessing some unexpected results.

Wild card entrant and 7-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was shown the door in the first round. Up against another wildcard player, the 34-year-old Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Venus failed to overthrow her opponent even after a 2-hour-21-minute encounter.

Mattek-Sands rallied to win the match in three comprehensive sets and even won 27 of the 31 points in the final set. On the other hand, former World Number 9, American CoCo Vandeweghe made a return to singles tennis after 10 months at San Jose. Vandeweghe has been a two-time finalist at the Silicon Valley Open and was out of action due to an injury lay-off.

However, in her match against Czech player Marie Bouzkova, Vandeweghe was phenomenal as she saved seven of the eight break points she faced. With this comeback win, Vandeweghe ended a nine-match losing streak since the Libema Open in June 2018. She has advanced to the second round and will face Number 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, top seed Elina Svitolina is yet to begin her campaign in this tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the Silicon Valley Classic 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Date: July 27-August 4, 2019

Category: WTA Tour

Location: San Jose, California

Surface: Hard Court

Time: Matches begin from 10:00 PM IST

Where to watch Silicon Valley Classic 2019?

The tournament is not being broadcast in India

Live Stream details for Silicon Valley Classic 2019:

Silicon Valley Classic live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).