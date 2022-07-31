Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers

Date: August 1, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers preview

Andreescu has won 12 matches so far this season

Bianca Andreescu takes on Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Andreescu has won 12 out of 19 matches so far this season, with her best run coming at the Bad Homburg Open, where she reached the final. The Canadian defeated Martina Trevisan, Katie Swan and Daria Kasatkina before receiving a bye to the title clash as Simona Halep suffered a neck injury.

The 22-year-old lost to Caroline Garcia in the final despite winning the first set.

Andreescu then competed at Wimbledon and reached the second round following a 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas. However, she was beaten 6-4, 7-6(5) by eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

CP24 @CP24

cp24.com/sports/canada-… Bianca Andreescu loses to Rybakina in Wimbledon's second round Bianca Andreescu loses to Rybakina in Wimbledon's second roundcp24.com/sports/canada-…

Shelby Rogers has won just 12 out of 27 matches this season, with her best run coming at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch. The 29-year-old beat Vitalia Diatchenko, Elena Rybakina and Kirsten Flipkens to reach the semifinals of the competition before losing 7-6(6), 6-0 to Aryna Sabalenka.

Rogers fell in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic before losing in the second round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She then competed at Wimbledon but lost 6-2, 7-6(5) to Petra Martic in the first round.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis Wimbledon - 1st Round: Petra Martic beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 7-6 Wimbledon - 1st Round: Petra Martic beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 7-6

Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Rogers has a 1-0 head-to-head lead over Andreescu, having beaten her 6-4, 7-5 at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic last year.

The winner will face top seed Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Bianca Andreescu -250 -3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-110) Shelby Rogers +200 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Bianca Andreescu vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Rogers might have beaten Andreescu before, but the Canadian has been in better form this season and has been improving day by day since her return to the tour.

Andreescu will look to put Rogers on the backfoot with her powerful groundstrokes and can also mix things up using drop shots and slices. She often uses the latter to disrupt the pace of rallies before setting up powerful winners from either wing.

Rogers likes to play aggressively from the back of the court. Against a strong defensive player like Andreescu, however, she will have to minimize her error count in order to be successful.

In the end, it might come down to which player is more composed on the court and makes fewer mistakes.

Rogers can certainly match Andreescu for power, but the Canadian's precision and composure should see her through in this one.

Pick: Andreescu to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far