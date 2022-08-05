Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Aryna Sabalenka vs (7) Daria Kasatkina

Date: August 5, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka will square off against seventh seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic on Friday.

Aryna Sabalenka registered her first win at the Silicon Valley Classic since her final loss at the Libema Open. She defeated American qualifier Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round, having received a bye in the first.

TennisONE @TennisONEApp



2019 San Jose finalist is back in the Bay Area and heading to the quarterfinals



gets a tough 3-set W 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 over Dolehide



@MubadalaSVC | #USOpenSeries

The Belarusian has produced mixed results so far this season. Starting the year as World No. 2, she now stands at No. 6. She has a win/loss ratio of 20/14. Her best results have been reaching the finals of the Stuttgart Open and the Libema Open.

Moreover, Sabalenka reached the semifinals at the Italian Open and the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open, both of which she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, outsmarted American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in the second round in San Jose.

WTARussians @WTArussians Another solid performance! Daria Kasatkina books her spot in the quarterfinal of the Silicon Valley Classic with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Taylor Townsend.



Wins like this are important for Dasha, clinching confidence-boosting victories even when not at her best.

She started the season as World No. 26 and now finds herself as the World No. 12. Kasatkina is yet to win a title this season. Her win/loss ratio is 29/14.

She contested two WTA semifinals at the Italian Open and the Sydney International, in which she went down against Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa respectively.

The Russian also reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career at the 2022 French Open. Additionally, the 25-year-old was a quarterfinalist at the Bad Homburg Open and the German Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 3-1. The Belarusian emerged victorious at the 2020 French Open, the 2021 Australian Open and the 2021 Madrid Open. The Russian was the winner at the 2019 China Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Both competitors have an almost equal chance at winning the contest.

The World No. 6 is known for her strong serve, but she has been greatly struggling with her execution of late. In her second-round match, Sabalenka hit 23 double faults, the highest on the WTA tour this season. She exceeded her own record of 21 double faults that she dished out in Adelaide earlier this year.

Musab @Musab_Abid Aryna Sabalenka beats Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in San Jose, despite serving TWENTY-THREE double faults.



In other words, peak Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is an aggressive player who tries to profit off of winners but also creates room for many unforced errors in the process.

Kasatkina, meanwhile, is very skilled with her play. She employs smart tactics and tricks her opponents by mixing up her shots very well. Kasatkina has had a comfortable run so far in San Jose, scoring bagels against both her previous opponents.

As last year’s finalist, the Russian will want to outdo her result and go for the title this year.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

