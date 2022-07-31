Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi preview

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Australian Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza will square off against Italy's Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic.

After concluding last year on a high by winning the WTA Finals, Muguruza has been in a downward spiral this season. She has amassed a dismal 8-12 record for the year.

At the Sydney Tennis Classic, Muguruza received a first-round bye and then defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round. She lost to Daria Kasatkina in the next round. The Spaniard was defeated by Alize Cornet in the second round of the Australian Open.

Muguruza's title defense in Dubai was ended by Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. She won consecutive matches for the first time to reach the quarterfinals in Qatar, but lost to Jelena Ostapenko. At the Indian Wells Open, she led Alison Riske 6-0, 3-0 in the second round, but went on to lose the match. An injury sidelined her for a few weeks after that.

Muguruza's results didn't improve on clay either. She lost to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the Madrid Open. She failed to win a match in Rome. Martina Trevisan then knocked her out in the second round in Rabat. The 28-year-old was dumped out in the first round of the French Open by Kaia Kanepi.

Muguruza's grass swing was equally poor, winning just one match on the surface and losing in the first round of Wimbledon.

Camila Giorgi at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Camila Giorgi started the year by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty. She then didn't win a match until the French Open, losing in the first round of all six tournaments she competed in.

Giorgi regained her form to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in her career. She started the grass swing on a strong note, reaching the quarterfinals in Birmingham followed by the semifinals at Eastbourne.

However, Giorgi was unable to replicate this form at Wimbledon, exiting in the first round itself.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The two have faced off four times in main draw matches before, with the head-to-head being tied at 2-2. Giorgi won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Eastbourne International in straight sets.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Garbine Muguruza -110 -1.5 (+190) Over 21.5 (-120) Camila Giorgi -115 +1.5 (-275) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 French Open

Muguruza is currently a shadow of the player she once was. Her groundstrokes have lost their sting and the killer instinct is missing too. She has lost quite a few matches from winning positions this year. Her collapse at the Indian Wells Open after winning the first nine games of the match was equal parts bizarre and sad.

Giorgi has struggled with her form as well, but has managed to put up a better win-loss record than the former World No. 1 this year. The two faced off just a few weeks ago in Eastbourne. Muguruza led by a break in each set but lost the match in straight sets.

Both have a similar playstyle and look to dictate the play with their powerful, flat groundstrokes. If the duo are off their best, this match could feature a lot of errors. But if they put their best foot forward, it could be a fine display of first-strike tennis.

Given how they've played this year, either one of them can come out on top in this encounter. Giorgi has been in slightly better form over the last few weeks, so the scales tilt in her favor. But it wouldn't be surprising to see Muguruza emerging victorious either.

Pick: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

