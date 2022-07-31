Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai.

Date: August 1, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai preview

Madison Keys at the 2022 Australian Open.

Home favorite Madison Keys will face off against China's Zhang Shuai in the first round of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Keys started the year by winning her sixth career title at the Adelaide International. She then advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open for the second time in her career but lost to Ashleigh Barty. After a couple of early exits at Guadalajara and Monterrey, the American made it to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open before going down in the first round at the Miami Open.

Keys' clay season was riddled with frequent early losses before she salvaged it at the French Open by reaching the fourth round in singles and the semifinals in doubles. She then kicked off her grass swing at the Eastbourne International, where she retired midway through her second-round contest due to an injury, which also caused her to miss Wimbledon.

Keys won the Silicon Valley Classic back in 2017 and will look to do the same once again.

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 Australian Open.

Zhang Shuai has been an absolute workhorse this season, competing in both singles and doubles in most of the tournaments she has participated in this year. At the Lyon Open, she won her first singles title in five years. She also reached the final of the Birmingham Classic.

The highlight of the 33-year-old's season has been reaching the Wimbledon doubles final alongside Elise Mertens. They lost to the Czech duo of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova. The Chinese player also reached another couple of finals in doubles, while winning the title in Nottingham with Beatriz Haddad Maia.

At the Silicon Valley Classic, she's once again competing in both singles and doubles.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

The two have squared off in five WTA main draw matches before, with Zhang leading 4-1 in head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Silicon Valley Classic in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Keys -165 +1.5 (-400) Over 21.5 (-120) Zhang Shuai +130 -1.5 (+260) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Madison Keys at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Both Keys and Shuai have enjoyed a decent season so far, with each having won a title on hardcourts this year. Zhang has dominated their match-ups so far and coupled with Keys' return from injury, she has a slight edge heading into this contest.

The big-hitting American's game overwhelms most opponents, but Zhang has figured out a way to counter her opponent's power. The 33-year has solid groundstrokes herself and is quite steady from the back of the court. Her wealth of doubles experience has only elevated her game, with the Chinese being quite adept around the net.

Keys hasn't won a match against Zhang in years. Heading into this encounter, she'll need to try something new if she wants to nab a win. While her powerful shots and big serve are huge assets, she'll need to time her shots perfectly and not get frustrated by her opponent's tactics.

Quite often Keys starts overhitting and struggles to keep the ball in play. Their previous encounter, which came at this very tournament, was a close affair with the American losing in two tight sets. If she's able to maintain her composure this time, the outcome might be different.

This could be another hard-fought battle between them, but Keys might finally be able to unlock the Zhang puzzle to notch up a win this time around.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far