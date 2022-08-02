Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys.

Date: August 3, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: San Jose, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys preview

Jabeur is among the favorites to win the Silicon Valley Classic

Third seed Ons Jabeur will face Madison Keys in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Wednesday.

Jabeur has had a good season, winning 36 out of 46 matches with two titles to her name. The first of these came at the Madrid Open, where she beat Jessica Pegula in the final despite being bageled in the second set. The 27-year-old followed this up by reaching the final of the Italian Open, but lost to Iga Swiatek.

Jabeur had a terrific grass-court season, where she won her second title of 2022 at the bett1open in Berlin. She beat Karolina Muchova, Alycia Parks, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Coco Gauff to reach the final. she led 6-3, 2-1 in the title clash when her opponent, Belinda Bencic, retired due to an ankle injury.

Jabeur then competed at Wimbledon and reached the final after defeating Marie Bouzkova and Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. However, she lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Elena Rybakina in the championship match.

SPORTbible @sportbible Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to become Wimbledon ladies champion! Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to become Wimbledon ladies champion! https://t.co/GB6FEkQ26V

Madison Keys has won 20 out of 31 matches this season, including winning the Adelaide International 2 by beating Alison Riske in the final. The American has had good results in big tournaments, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

At the Silicon Valley Classic, Keys reached the second round after defeating Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Keys Locks Up the Win



Madison Keys hasn't played a match since late June, so you may have forgotten what a tremendous year she's having.



After reaching the semifinals at the Aussie Open and 4th round of Roland Garros this year, Keys keeps moving, defeating Zhang Shuai, 6-4, 6-2 Keys Locks Up the WinMadison Keys hasn't played a match since late June, so you may have forgotten what a tremendous year she's having.After reaching the semifinals at the Aussie Open and 4th round of Roland Garros this year, Keys keeps moving, defeating Zhang Shuai, 6-4, 6-2 https://t.co/b0OFnYDAUq

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't faced one another before.

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys odds

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys prediction

Jabeur will enter the match as the favorite but Keys should not be written off, especially since she is playing at home.

Keys has a pretty decent record on hardcourts this season, winning 14 out of 20 matches. Jabeur has a lower win percentage, winning just eight out of 13 matches.

Jabeur will look to be aggressive from the start and will try to disrupt the pace of rallies using slices and drop shots. The Tunisian's adventurous playing style won't be easy to counter, especially considering she has reduced her error count of late.

Keys is one of the cleanest strikers on the women's circuit and when on song, she can beat anyone on the tour. If she can find her rhythm early, this could be a very competitive match.

In the end, it will come down to who makes fewer errors. Considering Jabeur's form, expect her to come out on top in this one.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.

