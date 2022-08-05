Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (2) Paula Badosa

Date: August 5, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Not before 4:30 pm local time, 8:30 pm GMT, 2 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff preview

Coco Gauff has won 29 matches so far this season

Second seed Paula Badosa will face sixth seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic on Friday.

The Spaniard has won 28 out of 41 matches this season, with her only title coming at the Sydney International. Here, Badosa beat Jelena Ostapenko, Ajla Tomljanovic, Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina before defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the final.

The World No. 4 also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open, where she lost to Maria Sakkari.

Badosa entered the Silicon Valley Classic as the second seed and sealed her place in the quarterfinals by overcoming young American Elizabeth Mandlik in an epic three-set encounter.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Spanish girl defeated USA's Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 to reach last 8



#PaulaBadosa #SanJose #Tennis Second seed Paula Badosa had a narrow escape in San JoseThe Spanish girl defeated USA's Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 to reach last 8 Second seed Paula Badosa had a narrow escape in San Jose 😯The Spanish girl defeated USA's Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 to reach last 8 👏#PaulaBadosa #SanJose #Tennis https://t.co/tGloNarPQQ

Coco Gauff has won 27 out of 40 matches this season. Her most notable feat was reaching the French Open final with wins over Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan. She was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Iga Swiatek in the title clash.

Gauff then reached the last 16 of the bett1open before being ousted by eventual champion Ons Jabeur.

The teenager is seeded sixth in the Silicon Valley Classic and thrashed Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. She then beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

wta @WTA







#MubadalaSVC A statement performance under the sunset @CocoGauff defeats former World No.1 Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4 in San Jose! A statement performance under the sunset 🌅🇺🇸 @CocoGauff defeats former World No.1 Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4 in San Jose!#MubadalaSVC https://t.co/2s1RUARwzh

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 1-1.

Badosa and Gauff first locked horns in the third round of the 2021 Indian Wells Open, with the Spaniard winning 6-2, 6-2. However, Gauff beat Badosa 6-2, 6-3 when they met in the last 16 of the Qatar Open earlier this season.

The winner of the match will take on either Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -163 -2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Paula Badosa +100 +2.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff prediction

Badosa has a better record on hardcourts (17-6) this season compared to Gauff (12-7). However, the latter's performances over the past few months have been world-class.

Gauff has won 13 out of 16 matches since the start of the French Open, while Badosa has triumphed in six out of nine matches in that timeframe.

Both players will look to be aggressive right from the start. Badosa has a solid serve and hit seven aces in her last match. However, she also served seven double faults and will need to be more careful against a player of Gauff's caliber.

Apart from her powerful groundstrokes, Badosa's court coverage and counterpunching skills will come in handy when defending against the American.

Gauff also possesses a lot of power on her groundstrokes, making this an intriguing contest. The teenager was solid in her service games in her previous match against Osaka, winning 28 out of 33 points on her first serve. However, she too needs to watch her double-fault count, having served eight against the Japanese.

The match will likely be decided by the finest of margins, with the more composed player coming out on top. Gauff is playing high-quality tennis at the moment and should be able to edge out the Spaniard.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets

