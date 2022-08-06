Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs (7) Daria Kasatkina

Date: August 6, 2022

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: San Jose, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina, the last two seeds left standing, will lock horns in the semifinal of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday.

Badosa, the second seed, came through a tight two-set win over Coco Gauff. The Spaniard needed an hour and 26 minutes to register a 7-6(4), 6-2 win — growing in confidence as the match progressed.

Having barely survived a marathon against WTA tour debutant Elizabeth Mandlik, a more comfortable-looking win over Gauff will give her some much-needed confidence.

Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Kasatkina, meanwhile, ousted third seed Aryna Sabalenka in a topsy-turvy affair in her quarterfinal clash. The Russian came back strong after dropping the opening set, reeling off the last eight games to close out a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Having already taken out recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in her opener, Kasatkina will be eyeing another upset heading into the semifinals,

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Badosa and Kasatkina have split their two career meetings and their head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both their meetings came in 2022, with Badosa winning on the hardcourts of Sydney and Kasatkina pulling one back on the European clay of Rome.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa -225 -3.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-110) Daria Kasatkina +175 +3.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Badosa will be a favorite on paper.

Having already played against each other twice this year, Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa will both have a faint idea of what to expect from each other coming into the match.

That said, Kasatkina has made marked improvements to her game after hitting a bad patch of form post the Australian Open. Her run to the semifinals of the French Open — her first at a Grand Slam — showed just how good the Russian can be when playing at her best.

Kasatkina will bring her signature variety to the encounter and will look to frustrate Badosa into making errors. The biggest challenge for the Russian will be to find an answer to the Spaniard's big first serve.

If the Russian can consistently make inroads into Badosa's service games and use different spins on the ball to keep her opponent from settling into a rhythm, she stands a good chance at getting a win.

Prediction: Kasatkina to win in three sets

