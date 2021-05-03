Madrid Open 2021: Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Simona Halep vs (13) Elise Mertens

Date: 4 May 2021

Tournament: 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens preview

World No. 3 Simona Halep made light work of China's Zheng Saisai on Sunday, holding off a mid-match surge from her opponent to complete a routine 6-0, 6-4 win in just 79 minutes.

In a match that mirrored Halep's opening-round win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in terms of scoreline, Zheng Saisai fought back valiantly. Ultimately, Halep's superior defenses wore her out.

The Romanian's 12th match win of the season earned her a third-round meeting against Belgium's Elise Mertens, who beat unseeded Elena Rybakina 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Mertens' victory was not devoid of any drama, but she dug deep into her reservoir to overcome a spirited challenge from the Kazakh six-footer. Rybakina served for the second set, but found Mertens' defense increasingly difficult to breach. The world No. 16 secured back-to-back breaks at the tailend of the second set to register her 18th win of the season.

Mertens is fresh off a runner-up finish in Istanbul last weekend and is seeking to address her poor record in Madrid, which now stands at 2-2.

Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Advertisement

Simona Halep and Elise Mertens have played each other five times previously, with the Romanian holding a commanding 4-1 lead in their head-to-head.

Three of Halep's wins have come on clay, including their most recent match in the final of Prague last year.

Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens prediction

For the second straight match, Simona Halep made a quickfire start and let her opponent off the hook momentarily. Halep needed to restore order after appearing to relinquish her lead. These are the kinds of lapses which ought to be extinguished, particularly against opponents of the caliber of Elise Mertens.

The Belgian is one of the most astute baseliners in the women's game and has forged a reputation for being an opportunist.

Both players have a vast toolbox of shots that they could use to dictate rallies from the baseline. Halep holds the edge with her supreme court-coverage, which, on clay, could have a decisive effect on the outcome of this match.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets.