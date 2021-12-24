Simona Halep set to play doubles at 2022 Australian Open 

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will participate in the doubles at the 2022 Australian Open. The Romanian will team up with compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Melbourne.

Halep has featured in the doubles category at the Australian Open on five occasions. However, on every attempt, she has failed to go beyond the first round. The Romanian was paired with Australia's Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz last year, but fell to Rodionova and Sanders in the first round.

A total of seven Romanian women will participate in the doubles category at the Australian Open. Gabriela Ruse took to Twitter to reveal her joy at the opportunity to play alongside her idol Simona Halep.

"An absolute privilege to play doubles with my idol," tweeted Ruse.

Gabriela Ruse @Gabriela_Ruse An absolute privilege to play doubles with my idol ❤️🥺 @simonahalep An absolute privilege to play doubles with my idol ❤️🥺 @simonahalep https://t.co/nmEA57LT23

Halep has won just one doubles title in her career. Currently ranked World No. 295 in the doubles category, she maintains a 67-68 win-loss record on the WTA tour.

Simona Halep is yet to win the Australian Open

Despite tasting success at the French Open and Wimbledon in the last few years, Simona Halep doesn't have a great record at the Australian Open. The closest she came to conquering Melbourne was in 2018, when she finished runner-up to Caroline Wozniacki.

Justin Russo @FlyByKnite Caroline Wozniacki defeats Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open. Caroline Wozniacki defeats Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open. https://t.co/cXVmNHCR31

Halep missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year due to a calf injury. She made a return at the National Bank Open, losing in straight sets to Danielle Collins and has since suffered early exits at Cincinnati and Indian Wells.

Halep's injuries and poor form have seen her drop out of the top 10 in the WTA rankings.

Simona Halep at the French Open 2018

Currently ranked World No. 20, Simona Halep will be hoping to recover her form and challenge for her third Grand Slam title in Melbourne this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: "I am very attracted to the style she has, it goes far beyond being defensive or aggressive"- Paula Badosa on Simona Halep

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala