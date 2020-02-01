Simona Halep talks about her semifinal loss in the Australian Open

2020 Australian Open - Day 11

Simona Halep returned to her home country, Romania, after being defeated in the semifinals at the Australian Open by Garbine Muguruza. At the airport, she told the press what Darren Cahill told her after she lost against the Spanish player 6-7, 5-7.

[Darren] told me that I played a good match, but I should pay more attention in the key moments of the match. I made mistakes on important points, and I should work on this in the future.

Darren Cahill took to Twitter after the match to address the match with Muguruza, and Halep's performance from the Australian Open semifinal:

A great fight yesterday and congrats to Garbi & Conchita. Looking forward to watching a wonderful women’s final. Bad luck to our girl @Simona_Halep. We are all proud of you. You fight, you learn, you work, you come back stronger. This we will do.

Simona Halep received 540 points in the WTA ratings, due to her good performance in Melbourne. She has now 6101 points and climbed back to second place in the rankings. Ashleigh Barty remains the number one player in the world, with 8367 points. Karolina Pliskova fell to third place in the rankings after her early exit from the Australian Open. The Czech player has 5290 points.