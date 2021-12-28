Simona Halep wants to "be healthy and not have injuries anymore", says her dream is to reach top 10 again

Simona Halep recently spoke to Romanian media about a host of topics, including her goals for the 2022 season and her Christmas celebrations. The former World No. 1 said she hopes to put her injury problems behind her once and for all, and return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Halep was plagued by injuries over the course of the 2021 season and missed a slew of tournaments, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Consequently, she dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years and is currently ranked No. 20.

Halep admitted that 2021 was difficult for her, but that she is ready for the new season.

"I want to be healthy and not have injuries any more," the two-time Grand Slam champion said. "It's been a difficult year, now I have to see what the next year will be like. I'm ready, but I don't know what it will be. My dream is to reach the top 10 again."

Simona Halep lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 Australian Open final

The former World No. 1 recently announced her schedule for the start of the 2022 season. Halep is set to compete in WTA 250 and 500 events in Melbourne and Sydney respectively before heading to the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Halep explained that her packed schedule will allow her to get a good number of matches under her belt before the Melbourne Major. She admitted to feeling healthy physically and mentally, and stressed that she was going to Australia high on confidence.

"I'm going to play all three tournaments because I haven't played much this year. I want to start feeling the official matches. I have expectations because I trained very well, I had five weeks of training, but in tennis you never know. So I will go there with confidence and what will be, will be. Physically and mentally, I am feeling very well," the Romanian said.

"Those were beautiful days and now I'm ready to go"- Simona Halep on spending Christmas with family

During the interaction, Simona Halep also spoke about how she spent her holiday season. She said she visited her godparents and decorated a Christmas tree.

Halep added that although she enjoyed her time back home in Constanta, she was ready to leave for Australia.

"I went to my godparents, it was a beautiful day. Every year, when I'm home, I decorate the Christmas tree. Those were beautiful days and now I'm ready to go. I've spent the last two years at home, but I have the experience of leaving during this period and it's not hard for me, so it's ok to leave now," Halep added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram