Singapore Open 2021: Marin Cilic vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Marin Cilic vs Taro Daniel

Date: 24 February 2021

Tournament: Singapore Tennis Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Singapore

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourts

Prize money: $300,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Discovery

Marin Cilic vs Taro Daniel preview

Former World No. 3 Marin Cilic is seeded third at this week's Singapore Tennis Open — one of the events granted a special one-year license by the ATP Tour in 2021.

The 32-year-old Marin Cilic has experienced a dip in form of late and is now ranked No. 44 in the world.

Cilic will be hoping to rediscover his winning touch after two opening-round exits during the Australian summer, including the Australian Open.

Taro Daniel in action on Day 1 of the Singapore Tennis Open

After a bye in the first round, Marin Cilic will take on Japan's Taro Daniel. 28-year-old Daniel is currently ranked No. 120, which is way below his career-best ranking of No. 64 that he achieved in 2018.

After losing his first round at one of the Australian Open tune-up events in Melbourne, Taro Daniel went on to win 3 matches to qualify for the first Major of the season. He was beaten by American Maxime Cressy in the first round.

Marin Cilic vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Marin Cilic and Taro Daniel have never played each other on the ATP Tour prior to this. Hence, their official head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Marin Cilic vs Taro Daniel prediction

Marin CIlic

While it will be Marin Cilic's first match this week, Taro Daniel has already come through a tough first-round win on Monday. The Japanese, who was among the players in hard quarantine in Melbourne, needed three sets to oust India's Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Daniel has been playing a lot of matches in recent months, mostly at the ATP qualifying level and the Challenger circuit. His efforts were rewarded with an ATP Challenger title at the end of last season.

Cilic has struggled to advance to the latter stages of tournaments since the tour resumed in August. The former US Open champion is yet to reach a quarter-final since then and a win in the second round will help him accomplish just that.

The Croat will need to ensure his big serve comes to his aid against Daniel. If Cilic can get a high percentage of first serves and back it up with his booming groundstrokes, he should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in three sets.